Chinese ridehailing giant Didi Global Inc (滴滴) plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20 percent as it pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Most of the company’s core businesses would be affected by the cuts, which are aimed at reducing expenses ahead of the Hong Kong listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.
Ridehailing might see staff reductions of up to 15 percent, although drivers — gig workers who are not officially included in the company’s headcount — will not be affected, one of the people said.
A Didi representative did not immediately comment on the job reductions, which were first reported by Chinese media Late Post.
The plans have not yet been finalized and could still change.
The company has already pared investments in once red-hot businesses such as community grocery buying, some of the people said.
Some units — such as Didi Finance, which is expanding outside China, and its autonomous driving business — will be less affected, another person said.
Didi, which had its US$4.4 billion US initial public offering in June last year against Beijing’s wishes, has emerged as one of the biggest targets of a crackdown by Chinese authorities.
Days after its listing, the company was placed under a cybersecurity probe and its services were taken off Chinese app stores.
Months later, Didi announced that it was planning to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and instead seek a new listing in Hong Kong, a move aimed at allaying concerns over the potential exposure of its data to foreign powers.
Shares of Didi have dropped nearly 70 percent from its offering price.
The Beijing-based company revealed a US$4.7 billion loss after revenues shrank in the third quarter last year following the regulatory assault against the tech firm.
Investors now await the final penalties stemming from the cybersecurity probe, as well as more details on how Didi, which is backed by Softbank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), intends to transfer its shares to Hong Kong.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program