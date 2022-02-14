AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) is planning to build an advanced flat-panel plant in Taichung, aiming for commercial production by 2025, the Hsinchu-based company said on Friday, as it reported a record net profit for last year, driven by strong global demand.
AUO chief financial officer Benjamin Tseng (曾煜智) told an investors’ conference that the company’s board had approved increasing its capital expenditure budget by NT$28 billion (US$1.01 billion) this year, part of which would be allocated to the construction of the new plant.
AUO expects an overall capital expenditure of NT$45 billion this year, Tseng said.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭?浪) said the company would spend more next year to install the plant’s equipment and prepare for its commercial operations by 2025.
The new plant would be in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) in Taichung’s Houli District (后里), Peng said.
AUO president and chief operating officer Frank Ko (柯富仁) said the plant would be a smart production site for advanced 8.5th and perhaps 8.6th-generation flat screens, as part of AUO’s efforts to set up micro-LED display production.
The company is weighing whether to use amorphous silicon technology or low-temperature polysilicon technology on the plant’s production lines, Ko said.
AUO reported a record NT$61.33 billion in net profit for last year, up 1,716.5 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$6.44, compared with NT$0.36 in 2020.
Its consolidated sales rose 36.8 percent year-on-year to NT$370.69 billion last year, the company said.
AUO said it benefited from a booming global stay-at-home economy in the first half of last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the second half, when many countries eased movement restrictions, business activity increased, driving demand for products in the business sector, it added.
Gross margin grew to 24.5 percent, compared with 8.4 percent in 2020, AUO said.
Screen shipments rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 25.72 million square meters last year, the company said.
Peng said shipments of large screens dropped sharply in the second half of last year, but the decline has been showing signs of moderating, while inventory levels have reached healthy levels.
So far this year, inflationary pressure has pushed up raw material prices, creating uncertainty in the flat-panel industry, he said.
With the global electric vehicle market gaining momentum, business opportunities are growing in the industry, which might offset the weakness of the TV panel market, Peng said.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program