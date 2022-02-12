SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk on Thursday said that he was “highly confident” his new Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, would reach Earth orbit for the first time this year, despite a host of technical and regulatory hurdles yet to be overcome.
Musk addressed a throng of news media and supporters at his company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a presentation that combined a high-tech pep rally with big-screen videos and a question-and-answer session.
It came nine months after the private California-based space venture achieved the first successful launch and touchdown of a Starship prototype rocket in a test flight after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions.
Photo: AP
Musk acknowledged difficulties SpaceX has faced in developing the Raptor 2 engines for its Super Heavy rocket, a reusable next-generation launch booster designed to carry the Starship spacecraft to orbit.
He cited problems with melting inside the thruster chambers of the engines from intense heat.
However, “we’re very close to solving that,” he said, adding that the firm expected to scale up production to about seven or eight of the engines a week by next month, and produce a new Starship and a booster every month by year’s end.
“I feel at this point highly confident that we will get to orbit [with the Starship] this year,” Musk said.
Such a time frame would mark an ambitious feat, even for an uncrewed orbital test flight of the Super Heavy-Starship combination, the next step up from SpaceX’s current workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, which Musk said has flown 144 successful launches and 106 return landings.
However, the very future of the Boca Chica test-flight and production facility near the southeastern Gulf Coast tip of Texas is now at stake in an environmental assessment of the site underway by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA is expected to decide in the next few weeks whether a planned build-out there poses a significant environmental impact to the area — including an adjacent wildlife reserve — and must therefore undergo a far more extensive study before expanded operations at Boca Chica can be licensed.
Such an environmental impact statements can take years to complete and are often subject to litigation.
Asked what he knew about the status of the FAA review, Musk said: “We don’t have a ton of insight into where things stand with the FAA.”
“We have gotten sort of a rough indication there may be an approval in March, but that’s all we know,” he said.
Even in a “worst case” scenario, in which a full review were required or legal wrangling over the issue threatened to drag on, Musk said that SpaceX has a fall-back plan.
The company would shift its entire Starship program to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where SpaceX already has received the environmental approval it needs, Musk said.
Such a move would cause a setback of six to eight months, he said.
In any case, SpaceX is still shooting for a launch next year of what it calls the world’s first private lunar mission, flying Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and a dozen artists aboard a Starship to loop around the moon and return to Earth.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued