India has banned the import of drones, a move that effectively blocks an emerging market for China’s SZ DJI Technology Co (大疆創新), the world’s top drone maker, and encourages a nascent local industry to increase production.
Import of some drone components is to be allowed without approval, the Indian Directorate-General of Foreign Trade said in an order late on Wednesday.
Drones used for research and development, defense and security purposes would be exempt from the ban, the government said.
Photo: AFP
Amid the continuing disputes between China and US, drones have taken center stage as concerns surface that Shenzhen, China-based DJI might be relaying some sensitive data to Chinese intelligence agencies on everything from critical infrastructure, such as bridges and dams, to personal information, such as heart rates and facial recognition.
India last year relaxed rules on the use of drones to make it easier to acquire licenses and allowed heavier payloads, so the devices can potentially be used as uncrewed flying taxis.
India is to offer 1.2 billion rupees (US$16 million) of incentives for drone makers under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US$20 billion plan to lure the world’s biggest brands to make their products in India and export them to the world.
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd, a local drone maker, said that India’s move would help to make the nation a drone manufacturing hub.
The new rules would allow better efficiency in supply-chain operations, inventory and fund management, the company said in a statement yesterday.
The pandemic has intensified a shift to automated delivery for meals, groceries, medical supplies and other essentials, boosting the drone industry.
Autonomous-vehicle firms, delivery start-ups and drone operators have touted the benefits of contactless systems.
