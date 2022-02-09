Investment in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector in Singapore jumped more than 10 times last year to a record, a KPMG report said, cementing the city-state’s status as a cryptocurrency hub even as it remains wary of speculative digital assets.
Last year saw 82 deals worth a combined US$1.48 billion, the report said.
That was up from US$110 million in 2020.
KPMG expects cryptocurrency investment in Singapore to remain robust this year, even as authorities impose more oversight.
In one move that sent chills through the industry, the central bank last month told cryptocurrency companies to refrain from advertising their services to the public.
A licensing process for permits to operate a regulated cryptocurrency business in Singapore has seen most applicants falter.
HOT INVESTMENTS
“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are expected to remain very hot areas of investment in 2022, with more crypto firms looking to regulators to provide clear guidance on activities in order to help foster and develop the space,” Singapore-based KPMG International global fintech leader Anton Ruddenklau said in an e-mailed statement.
Most of the cryptocurrency and blockchain deals last year targeted software and underlying infrastructure, rather than services, the report said.
The sector accounted for one-third of overall investment in Singapore’s fintech industry, which hit a five-year high of US$3.94 billion, KPMG said.
