European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out an interest-rate hike this year, a pivot toward the tightening stance of global peers that officials privately see materializing with a shift in policy guidance as soon as next month.
Investors brought forward bets on ECB action as the monetary chief delivered surprisingly hawkish comments citing unexpected record inflation data, contrasting with an earlier decision statement on Thursday that kept intact its formal view that price increases would ease.
She spoke after policymakers agreed that it is no longer sensible to exclude a rate move this year, and that bond buying could end in the third quarter, said officials familiar with their thinking who asked not to be identified because such discussions are confidential.
Photo: EPA-EFE
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
Those views were reflected in Lagarde’s public remarks, although she also insisted that the Governing Council would not rush to conclusions on its formal stance, telling reporters at a virtual news conference to wait for upcoming meetings for a fuller judgement.
That would include a reassessment of its asset purchases next month.
“Concern was across the board,” she said, referring to officials’ reaction to another record reading for eurozone inflation released the previous day. “Our March meeting, and then later on, our June meeting will be critically important to determine whether the three criterias of our forward guidance are fully satisfied.”
The comments point to sands shifting under the ECB’s monetary stance amid accelerating global tightening. Until now, Frankfurt policymakers had protested at investor bets on the prospect higher borrowing costs this year.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bank of England raised rates by one-quarter of a percentage point, in a decision where only the opposition of Governor Andrew Bailey prevented an even bigger move. The US Federal Reserve is also poised to remove stimulus.
“Compared with our expectations in December, risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, particularly in the near term,” Lagarde said. “There was also a concern and a determination around the table not to rush into decision unless we had a proper and thorough assessment based on data and the analytical work that will take place in the next few weeks.”
The euro extended gains to more than 1 percent, set for the biggest advance in more than a year. Investors briefly priced in a 10-basis-point hike as soon as June, and up to 40 basis points of tightening by year-end.
The news briefing turned out “more hawkish than expected, with Lagarde opening up the possibility of material changes in ECB policy following the forecast round in March,” Evercore ISI strategist Krishna Guha said in a report.
Consumer prices in the euro area rose an annual 5.1 percent last month, surpassing economist estimates by the most in at least two decades and remaining more than double the ECB’s 2 percent target.
Lagarde said there were signs that supply bottlenecks that have held back manufacturing firms and pushed up costs are easing, although they would persist for some time.
While the president acknowledged that measures of underlying inflation had risen, their persistence is uncertain, she said.
Wage growth — deemed a key factor for faster price increases in the medium term — remains “muted overall,” she said.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants cannot serve meals, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is a bonanza for used auto dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area. The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of “non-essential” imports to save US dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel. In the vehicle market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family