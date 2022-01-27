Electric scooter brand Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said that it has teamed up with an Indonesian joint venture to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) in Indonesia.
Gogoro signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Electrum in a bid to build an EV ecosystem in Indonesia, the third-largest two-wheel vehicle market in the world, with a focus on two-wheel vehicles and the development of a high-efficiency battery.
Electrum is a joint venture between Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek and energy firm TBS Energi Utama. It was formed last year to promote EV development in the Southeast Asian nation, which has about 111 million two-wheel vehicles.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
Gogoro said it is also looking to introduce a battery-swap platform in Indonesia.
“We are taking a proactive approach to supporting the development of an open mobility ecosystem that establishes a foundation for the EV industry,” Gogoro founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) said in a statement. “Our new partnerships and MOU further demonstrate Gogoro’s commitment to Indonesia.”
Gogoro and Electrum are to take advantage of their respective areas of expertise and integrate resources, setting their sights on achieving the goal set by Gojek and TBS Energi Utama to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the MOU said.
By 2030, Gojek’s ride-hailing fleet is to be 100 percent EVs, Gogoro said, adding that TBS Energi Utama is to pour more funds into the development of clean and renewable energy sources.
Prior to the deal with Electrum, Gogoro worked with Gojek to deploy smart e-scooters and build battery exchange stations in southern Jakarta on a trial basis.
Gojek chief executive officer Kevin Aluwi, who is a director at Electrum, said that the partnership between Gogoro and Gojek to deploy a smart e-scooter fleet and build battery-swap stations in Jakarta has been well received by the market.
Through the MOU, Gojek and Gogoro are expected to enhance the capability for e-scooter development in Indonesia, Aluwi said.
