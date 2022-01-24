Computex events to host virtual and on-site exhibits

Staff writer, with CNA





This year’s Computex trade show is scheduled to open physically and virtually in May, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact global economic activity, event organizer the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said.

The government-sponsored TAITRA said that the in-person Computex show is to open on May 24 and run through May 27 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The online show — Computex DigitalGo — also begins on May 24, but runs longer through June 6.

This year’s Computex focuses on six themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Sustainability, and Innovations and Start-ups, TAITRA said.

The online show adds flexibility to the event, which is to features four additional themes: Tech Insights, Hybrid Displays, Matchmaking and Networking, and Hyper-Personalized Recommendations.

TAITRA said that it has contacted many prominent tech brands worldwide, hoping that benchmark firms would participate in this year’s exhibition to create a global tech ecosystem.

Exhibitors TAITRA is hoping to attract include PC vendors Acer Inc (宏碁電腦), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦), Micro-Star International Co (微星科技), power management solution provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) and PC peripheral supplier Gigabyte Technology Co (技嘉科技).

Many overseas tech giants have also been asked by TAITRA to join the event, including US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc, graphics processing unit developer Nvidia Corp, server and storage supplier Super Micro Computer Inc and the Netherlands’ mixed-signal and standard product solutions provider NXP Semiconductors NV.

TAITRA said that the upcoming Computex would continue to feature the special InnoVEX pavilion, which provides a space for global start-ups to exhibit products and services. Last year, InnoVEX featured firms from France, the Netherlands and South Korea, among others.

This year’s Computex is also to feature the information communications industry, with a focus on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, which is expected to generate more than NT$4.5 trillion (US$162.45 billion) in production value this year, TAITRA said.