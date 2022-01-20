ENERGY
Gas not to rise over holiday
The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) would not raise its gasoline and diesel prices if world crude oil prices increased during the Lunar New Year holiday, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13. However, if global oil prices fall, people would likely see a downward adjustment in prices at CPC’s gas pumps, the ministry said in a statement. CPC would also keep prices of household and industrial liquefied natural gas unchanged until the end of next month, it said. Prices for 20kg cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas would remain unchanged until the end of March, it added. Separately, Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖) yesterday said that it would not adjust prices of sugar and cooking oil products before the Lantern Festival on Feb. 15 in compliance with government policy.
EQUITIES
Rate-hike fears hit TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday came under heavy pressure with selling sparked by steep losses on US markets overnight after a spike in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, indicating fears over higher interest rates, dealers said. The higher US Treasury yield led highly priced tech stocks to lose their luster, with contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in focus, pushing the broader market below the 20-day moving average of 18,257 points at the end of the session, they said. The TAIEX closed down 151.18 points, or 0.82 percent, at 18,227.46. Turnover totaled NT$255.683 billion (US$9.25 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$1.95 billion of shares on the main board. Shares in TSMC fell 1.21 percent to close at NT$654, and the stock’s downturn contributed about 67 points to the TAIEX’s decline.
BROKERAGES
Firms’ income tumbles 27%
The nation’s securities firms reported combined net profit of NT$7.195 billion for last month, down 26.97 percent from the previous month, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday, citing falling brokerage fee income, dealer trading income and underwriting income amid a decline in trading value on the main board during the month. For the whole of last year, securities firms reported accumulated net income of NT$105.43 billion, up 80.35 percent from 2020, as income generated from brokerage fees, dealer trading income and underwriting charges grew substantially from a year earlier amid rising stock transactions on the main board, the exchange said.
ELECTRONICS
Wiwynn posts record profit
Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), a cloud computing equipment supplier, on Tuesday reported record net profit of NT$8.65 billion for last year, up 0.4 percent from 2020, as consolidated revenue increased 3 percent to NT$192.63 billion, the highest in the company’s history. Earnings per share were NT$49.46, the company said in a statement. Gross margin and operating margin last year fell 0.1 percentage points apiece to 8.1 percent and 5.9 percent respectively, due to rising raw material prices and unfavorable exchange rates, Wiwynn said. The company, a subsidiary of contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創), said that its computing business is likely to continue to grow steadily on the back of stable demand for devices used for remote working and online learning, as well as for artificial intelligence applications. However, supply-chain risks remain a concern, it added.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable