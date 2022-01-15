China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it is cutting its steel prices by about 1.62 percent for domestic deliveries next month in response to lower demand due to accumulated inventory, global port congestion and the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar.
The adjustments mean that prices of hot-rolled sheets, hot-rolled coils and electro-galvanized coils would fall by NT$500 per tonne next month, while prices of cold-rolled coils would fall by NT$700 per tonne, the largest cut among all products, China Steel said.
The price of hot-dipped zinc-galvanized coils used for construction and home appliances would decrease by NT$500 per tonne, the company said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The reductions follow an average downward adjustment of 2.15 percent for deliveries this month, which the company announced on Dec. 22, corporate data showed.
Weaker demand has affected steel exports and reduced its number of customers, prompting the price cuts, the company said in a statement.
“Global supply chain blockages have increased due to ongoing gridlock at ports worldwide, and inventory levels remains high,” the statement said. “Meanwhile, exports would not benefit from a strong NT dollar, which has appreciated to a 25-year high against the US dollar.”
The spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 also dampened demand, the Kaohsiung-based company said.
Its price-adjustment strategy is “appropriate and follows the trend,” the steelmaker said.
Despite cutting prices for the domestic market, China Steel holds an upbeat outlook for the global market, as demand from suppliers of petroleum steel pipe is likely to increase on the back of rising prices of crude oil and a growing number of oil fields, the company said.
However, global steel supply might fall as China continues to lower its steel output to meet its target of carbon neutrality, it said, adding that South Korea is also reducing its steel manufacturing to curb carbon emissions.
South Korea’s Pohang Iron and Steel Co last month terminated a furnace with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, China Steel said.
“Based on developments in global supply and demand, we think that, although steel prices are in a correction cycle after dropping from a peak last quarter, they will rebound after the Lunar New Year,” it said.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA is to raise prices of some steel materials by 30 to 50 euros per tonne, China Steel said.
Steel prices have also increased in northern and southern Europe, it said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations