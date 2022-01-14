Taiwan would manufacture about 90 percent of components used in the power systems of locally made electric vehicles by 2024, as the nation intensifies its efforts to penetrate the global electric vehicle (EV) market, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said on Tuesday.
In a video released by Hon Hai, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) that he expects the local manufacturing sector to make about 90 percent of parts used by batteries, electric devices and power control solutions for Taiwanese-made EVs by the end of 2024.
It is unlikely that a shortage of raw materials for vehicle production worldwide would improve any time soon, so automakers should reconsider their development strategies to enhance efficiency, Liu said, adding that a high rate of self-sufficiency is one of the answers to persistent shortages.
Photo courtesy of the Dadushan Industrial Innovation Foundation
Hon Hai has invested in the development of solid-state batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries for EVs, with the goal of rolling out a sample solid-state battery and starting commercial production by 2024.
In addition, Hon Hai and Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) have set their sights on the development of a global exchange system for EV batteries.
Hon Hai has also started to produce smart cockpits for EVs by working with multinational auto manufacturer Stellantis NV through a joint investment of US$80 million.
Meanwhile, Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co (鴻華先進), a joint venture between Hon Hai and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車), is pushing for EV development on the MIH Open Platform.
The platform provides about 50 percent of key EV components to its members and is seeking to raise that to more than 80 percent, with Hon Hai viewing it as the “Android of the EV industry,” Liu said.
To enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan’s EV industry, Liu said local manufacturers need to focus on semiconductor and software development.
Hon Hai on Wednesday said that it would integrate its third-generation semiconductor efforts with advanced silicon photonics technology for EV applications as well as robotics use.
Third-generation semiconductors are products such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride for EV use.
The firm would focus more on mobile robotics gadgets and aims to provide tailor-made robots through its, development platform, it said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case