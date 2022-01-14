Hon Hai touts nation’s EV future

SHORTAGE SOLUTIONS: The firm’s chairman said that automakers should reconsider their development strategies to enhance efficiency, and he endorsed self-sufficiency

Taiwan would manufacture about 90 percent of components used in the power systems of locally made electric vehicles by 2024, as the nation intensifies its efforts to penetrate the global electric vehicle (EV) market, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said on Tuesday.

In a video released by Hon Hai, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) that he expects the local manufacturing sector to make about 90 percent of parts used by batteries, electric devices and power control solutions for Taiwanese-made EVs by the end of 2024.

It is unlikely that a shortage of raw materials for vehicle production worldwide would improve any time soon, so automakers should reconsider their development strategies to enhance efficiency, Liu said, adding that a high rate of self-sufficiency is one of the answers to persistent shortages.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu, left, speaks to former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung in a screengrab from a video released on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Dadushan Industrial Innovation Foundation

Hon Hai has invested in the development of solid-state batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries for EVs, with the goal of rolling out a sample solid-state battery and starting commercial production by 2024.

In addition, Hon Hai and Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) have set their sights on the development of a global exchange system for EV batteries.

Hon Hai has also started to produce smart cockpits for EVs by working with multinational auto manufacturer Stellantis NV through a joint investment of US$80 million.

Meanwhile, Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co (鴻華先進), a joint venture between Hon Hai and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車), is pushing for EV development on the MIH Open Platform.

The platform provides about 50 percent of key EV components to its members and is seeking to raise that to more than 80 percent, with Hon Hai viewing it as the “Android of the EV industry,” Liu said.

To enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan’s EV industry, Liu said local manufacturers need to focus on semiconductor and software development.

Hon Hai on Wednesday said that it would integrate its third-generation semiconductor efforts with advanced silicon photonics technology for EV applications as well as robotics use.

Third-generation semiconductors are products such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride for EV use.

The firm would focus more on mobile robotics gadgets and aims to provide tailor-made robots through its, development platform, it said.