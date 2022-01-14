Hiyes International Co (海悅國際開發) last year retained its title as Taiwan’s largest housing agency by securing 41 projects with a combined value of NT$163.2 billion (US$5.9 billion), an annual survey by Chinese-language magazine Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) showed yesterday.
Hiyes was listed as the nation’s largest agency for a 13th consecutive year, as it posted an 18 percent gain in consignment cases valued from NT$8 million to NT$10 billion, the survey found.
The Taipei-based company expanded its market share by offering services to development projects regardless of their size and location, a strategy that paid off amid the government implementing measures to cool the property market, Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, Bloomberg
Hiyes, which formerly only operated in metropolitan Taipei, made its first foray into Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口) after a ban on preorder transfers and other restrictions drove rivals to adopt a low-key approach or seek business elsewhere, Ho said.
Newland Developers Group (新聯陽實業) was the second-largest agency with NT$115 billion in consignments, about half of which were in Taipei and half in New Taipei City, the survey showed.
JSL Group (甲山林) was third with NT$49.9 billion, with a project in Keelung making up NT$18 billion, the survey showed.
As JSL has two major contracts on hand totaling more than NT$100 billion, the firm is expected to climb in this year’s rankings, Ho said.
Pauian Archiland Construction Co (璞園建設) ranked fourth with consignments of NT$37.96 billion, as the company focused its business mainly in metropolitan Taipei and played a moderate role elsewhere, the survey showed.
Top Scene Advertising Co (甲桂林), known for building lavish and characteristic reception centers to attract potential buyers, posted NT$37 billion in consignments, making it the nation’s fifth-largest agency, it showed.
The top 10 agencies accounted for NT$560 billion of consignments, or about 50 percent of the market in northern Taiwan, Ho said.
All listed agencies are long-time players, as waves of credit controls and unfavorable property tax terms sidelined newer and smaller competitors, he said.
