The combined market value of all publicly listed companies in Taiwan grew to NT$62 trillion (US$2.24 trillion) at the end of last year, outperforming South Korean firms for the first time, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) said yesterday.
The market value of Taiwan’s stock market ranked 16th among global bourses, Hsu said.
The combined market value of all companies listed on the TWSE grew 25 percent from NT$44.9 trillion in 2020 to NT$56.3 trillion last year, while that of all firms listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) rose 31 percent to NT$5.78 trillion, exchange data showed.
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
Average daily turnover advanced 95 percent annually to NT$391.4 billion, not only the highest in the local market’s history, but also the eighth-highest among global stock markets last year, exchange data showed.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$454.1 billion of local shares last year, while the market cap of shares held by foreign investors to overall market value slid to 43.5 percent from 45 percent in 2020, exchange data showed.
“Although foreign institutional investors sold more than NT$1 trillion in net local shares over the past two years, local stocks still advanced, as the impact was offset by purchases by local investors,” Hsu said.
A total of 770,000 investors opened trading accounts last year, up 15 percent year-on-year, exchange data showed.
Hsu holds an upbeat outlook for local equities this year, citing their high dividend yields and low price-to-earnings ratios, and the Taiwanese economy’s expected growth of 4 percent this year.
However, there are elements of uncertainty, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and rate hikes, he added.
The TWSE would continue to seek start-ups and high-potential companies to list on the Taiwan Innovation Board, Hsu said, adding that he aims to have 10 firms listed on the new board.
Although few firms were last year interested in the new board, 30 companies applied to list their shares on the main board, the highest since 2017, he added.
The overall amount of funds raised in initial public offerings surged 198 percent from a year earlier to NT$25 billion, the highest since 2017, while funds raised in second public offerings rose 127 percent annually to NT$177.7 billion, also the highest since 2017, exchange data showed.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case