Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) decision to reduce its stake in Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc (天鈺科技) by selling 9.09 million shares yesterday sparked a plunge in the integrated circuit designer’s stock.
Fitipower shares dropped 7.87 percent to NT$216.5 in Taipei trading, the lowest since Dec. 8 last year. They have declined 23.23 percent so far this year amid net selling by domestic proprietary traders and investment trust firms.
Hon Hai shares ended yesterday flat at NT$104.5. They have edged up 0.48 percent since the beginning of this year.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
The deal has attracted market attention at a time when Hon Hai is extending its reach into the semiconductor business.
The iPhone assembler in August last year purchased a 6-inch wafer fab in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) from memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), and announced in November that it planned to establish a semiconductor design center in New Taipei City’s Baogao Science and Intellectual Park (寶高智慧產業園區).
The Fitipower share sale also came five months after Hon Hai disposed of all its 7.62 million shares in radio frequency chipmaker Microelectronics Technology Inc (台揚科技) to realize capital gains.
In a regulatory filing issued on Tuesday, Hon Hai said it planned to sell a 4.8 percent stake in Fitipower through one of its investment units, Hon Yuan International Investment Co (鴻元國際投資).
Hon Hai said it made the move to realize investment gains and would make public the average sale price per share after the transaction is completed.
The company in December 2011 purchased through a private placement 45 million Fitipower shares at NT$13 each via its four investment units: Hon Yuan International Investment, Pao Shin International Investment Co (寶鑫國際投資), Hyield Venture Capital Co (鴻揚創投) and Hon Chi International Investment Co (鴻棋國際投資).
Despite the share disposal, Hon Hai still maintains a sizeable stake in Fitipower of about 21 percent, while its flat-panel subsidiary, Innolux Corp (群創), also retains a 5.3 percent stake in the IC designer, the companies’ previous regulatory filings showed.
Fitipower’s business focuses on display driver ICs used in ultra-high-definition TVs and gaming notebook computers, as well as power management ICs and touch controllers with display driver integration.
Thanks to robust market demand, the company reported record revenue of NT$22.87 billion (US$826.59 million) for last year, up 110.09 percent from 2020.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case