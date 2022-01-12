EQUITIES
TSMC boosts TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday reversed earlier losses and closed slightly higher as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) gained and stabilized the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended the day up 48.83 points, or 0.27 percent, at 18,288.21. Turnover totaled NT$302.773 billion (US$10.94 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$2.23 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 1.24 percent to close at NT$651. Its gains contributed more than 65 points to the TAIEX, and boosted the electronics index by 0.08 percent and the semiconductor subindex by 0.42 percent. “It is possible that foreign institutional investors stood on the buy side for TSMC,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC to issue green bonds
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to issue NT$5.4 billion in green bonds to fund green building construction and other eco-friendly projects, the firm said last week. The NT$5.4 billion in green bonds, the firm’s first unsecured corporate bond sale this year, would comprise two tranches — a five-year NT$2.1 billion tranche with a coupon rate of 0.63 percent, and a seven-year NT$3.3 billion tranche carrying a coupon rate of 0.72 percent, TSMC said. Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) would be the depository institution for the green bonds, while Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券) would serve as the underwriter of the debt, the firm said. TSMC has not yet released a timetable for the sale.
HOSPITALITY
FDC revenue rises 35%
FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際), which runs the Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) in Taipei and the Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) in Nantou County, on Monday reported that its revenue last month increased 35 percent from November to NT$211 million, as COVID-19 infections dwindled and people felt more comfortable dining and gathering. However, the figure still represented a 5 percent decline from a year earlier, as the negative effects of a virus outbreak in Taiwan last year lingered, it added. Overall revenue for last year fell 21 percent to NT$1.45 billion, it said. Meanwhile, Formosa International Hotels Group (晶華酒店集團), which operates the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), reported revenue of NT$547 million for last month, a 21.05 percent increase from November, but a 5.18 percent decline from a year earlier. For the whole of last year, revenue dropped 9.18 percent annually to NT$4.93 billion.
ELECTRONICS
Chroma ATE to close agency
Chroma ATE Inc (致茂電子), which provides electronic test and measurement solutions for commercial, automotive, military and government industries, yesterday said that its board of directors has agreed to terminate the agency business operated by its subsidiary Chroma New Material Corp (日茂新材料), effective March 31. The subsidiary, established in 2006, is Nippon Micrometal Corp’s local distribution agency for bonding wires and micro solder balls for semiconductor packaging. Its purchase from Nippon Micrometal cost NT$2.4 billion in 2020, Chroma ATE said in a regulatory filing. In 2020, the subsidiary contributed 16 percent and 1 percent to the parent firm’s consolidated revenue and net profit respectively, the filing said.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,