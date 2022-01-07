JDI Taiwan’s Kaohsiung subsidiary plan approved

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





JDI Taiwan Inc (JDIT, 台灣晶端顯示), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Display Inc, yesterday received the government’s approval to invest NT$500 million (US$18.08 million) to set up a subsidiary in Kaohsiung focusing on display module design and marketing.

The display supplier’s move came after it last month sold its local manufacturing arm, Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc (KOE, 高雄晶傑達光電科技), to contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創) for ￥8.58 billion (US$74 million).

JDIT has said it would continue outsourcing display module manufacturing to KOE and Wistron, while further strengthening the company’s competitiveness in its core automotive and industrial businesses.

Wistron said it plans to build a new facility in Kaohsiung to enhance its smart manufacturing capacity for automotive-related and industrial devices.

JDIT’s new Kaohsiung subsidiary “will focus on the research and development [R&D], design and marketing of its display module products,” the ministry’s Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA) said in a statement. “The new business unit will help facilitate the company’s R&D and marketing capabilities.”

The subsidiary is to be set up in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen Technology Industrial Park (前鎮科技產業園區), adjacent to KOE, the EPZA said.

JDIT on Monday posted several job openings on online recruitment platform 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) for sales representatives and engineers who would be based in the Cianjhen industrial park.

The company primarily makes displays used in vehicles, mobile phones, tablets and industrial devices.

The EPZA said it is soliciting display component suppliers, 5G and artificial intelligence of things applications developers to build offices, or advanced production lines in the industrial park.

It launched a new NT$12 billion development project to expand the industrial park in the next 15 years to cater to the needs of new tenants.

The EPZA is also expanding the scope of industrial parks in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, including Kaohsiung Software Park (高雄軟體科技園區), Pingtung Technology Industrial Park (屏東科技產業園區) and Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), to cope with rising demand for land.