Consumer prices last month rose 2.62 percent from a year earlier — the seventh time it climbed above the 2 percent alert level last year — as fuel, food and other consumption categories all became more expensive, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The statistics agency reiterated that inflation would taper off after the Lunar New Year, even though CPI readings for the entire second half of last year defied its predictions of a slowdown.
“The inflationary pressures are indeed building up, but could have plateaued last quarter and would ease off this year quarter on quarter,” DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said, citing international research bodies.
Photo: CNA
Government officials have painted ongoing inflation as “transient and imported” due mainly to spikes in fuel and raw material prices, although almost all sectors — from wholesalers to retailers, restaurants, garment makers and property developers — have raised prices to reflect soaring cost burdens.
The consumer price index would stay above the 2 percent mark this quarter, but would trend down thereafter, Tsao said, mainly due to base effects.
Transportation prices climbed 5.08 percent on the back of a 19.55 percent increase in international fuel prices and a 14.08 percent upswing in domestic airfares, it said.
Food costs gained 4.23 percent, as bad weather pushed up prices for fruit by 21.61 percent and eggs by 11.75 percent, it said, adding that meat prices grew 5.49 percent and vegetable prices rose 3.36 percent.
Nelson Chang (張安平), chairman of Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) and chief executive of L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光), yesterday said that he could not figure out why governments around the world refused to recognize inflation and reverse their loose monetary policy, the cause of stock rallies and inflation.
“I don’t like the current economic cycle where everything grows more expensive — including financial assets, real-estate properties, raw materials and labor costs, while coronavirus infections escalate,” Chang told a public function in Taipei.
In the meantime, labor and material shortages persist, because people do not want to work, he said.
Recreational and educational facilities hiked prices by 2.03 percent, while garment makers increased prices by 1.57 percent, despite lackluster business, the DGBAS said.
Living costs rose 1.55 percent due to higher prices for house repair, household items and rents, it said.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of production costs, increased 12.25 percent, it said.
For the whole of last year, CPI advanced 1.96 percent, the fastest in 13 years, while WPI grew 9.42 percent, the highest in 41 years, it said, attributing the pace to unfavorable bases.
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
Delivery times for chips rose last month, signaling persistent component shortages that have hit growth for months in industries that span the economy. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by six days to about 25.8 weeks from November, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. Susquehanna recently changed the method it uses to calculate lead times, adding more data sources, and has revised its previous estimates based on the new system. “The