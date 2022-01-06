US new vehicle sales last year rebounded slightly from 2020’s dismal numbers, but were still about 2 million below the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still are not enough computer chips for the industry to fully crank up its factories. Supplies are short, prices are high and many customers cannot get what they want.
Sales last year reached 15 million vehicles, up 3.4 percent from 2020, the year that the pandemic took hold in the US.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Demand is not off at all,” Cox Automotive executive analyst Michelle Krebs said. “What is off are sales, because the inventory doesn’t exist.”
Over the five years before the pandemic, sales averaged 17.3 million, Cox said.
Among the hardest hit by the chip shortage was General Motors Co, which was last year unseated by Toyota Motor Corp as the US’ top-selling automaker for the first time.
GM on Tuesday reported that last year’s US sales fell 13 percent from 2020 levels to 2.2 million, while Toyota saw its sales rise 10.4 percent to 2.3 million.
Like other automakers, GM was forced to temporarily close factories during the year as it struggled to get semiconductors, especially early in the year.
Krebs said that she was not sure whether GM could dislodge Toyota this year, because Toyota has managed the chip shortage better and has faster distribution.
GM diverted limited chip supplies to higher-margin pickups and full-size sports utility vehicles, boosting the company’s bottom line, spokesman Jim Cain said.
The company expects the chip shortage to ease this year, with more available in the second half, Cain said.
Among other automakers reporting full-year sales numbers were Ford Motor Co with a 7 percent year-on-year decline, Stellantis NV with a 2.2 percent drop and Subaru Corp with sales falling 4.6 percent below 2020, Motor Intelligence said.
Honda Motor Co posted an 8.9 percent increase, while Hyundai Motor Co saw a 23.3 percent jump, Motor Intelligence added.
Sales at Nissan Motor Co also rose, by 8.7 percent, while Volkswagen Group posted an 11.7 percent increase, it said.
Analysts and industry executives say that although chip supplies are improving, it is uncertain when they might return to pre-pandemic levels.
The average gas-powered vehicle has about 1,000 chips, and electric vehicles can have more than double that number.
IHS Markit analyst Phil Amsrud, who follows automotive chips, said that supplies would not immediately improve.
“We’re seeing 2022 as being an improvement over 2021, but it’s not going to start January third or fourth,” he said, adding that the second half should be better than the first.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities