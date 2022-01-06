EQUITIES
TAIEX dips on profit-taking
The TAIEX closed slightly lower yesterday, after coming off a historical intraday high, as investors locked in their gains from the first two sessions of this year, dealers said. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which had been a driver of the main board’s gains in the previous two sessions, was affected by profit-taking, dealers said. TSMC fell 0.91 percent to close at NT$650. Buying rotated to select old economy and financial stocks, which lent support to the broader market, they said. The TAIEX closed down 26.39 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,499.96. Turnover totaled NT$337.983 billion (US$12.24 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$9.34 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
AUTO PARTS
BizLink revenue up 6.59%
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.88 billion for last month, up 6.59 percent month-on-month and 44.13 percent year-on-year. BizLink, the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc Model 3s, said in a statement that last month’s revenue rose above US$100 million for the first time in the company’s history. “Healthy year-end demand boosted sales, with shipments to data center customers rising, but shipments to electrical appliance customers slowing, while shipments to customers in our other segments stayed stable,” the company said. Total revenue for the whole of last year grew 27.03 percent year-on-year to NT$28.68 billion, the company said.
MANUFACTURING
Airtac profit up despite virus
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.25 billion for last month, up 16.87 percent month-on-month and 13.74 percent year-on-year, as the company’s shipments gradually returned to normal, despite the unstable COVID-19 situation and power restrictions. “Although the [COVID-19] pandemic situation in some cities in China [has been] unstable recently, the company’s production and shipments have not been affected, with both orders and shipments remaining good in the first couple days of January,” Airtac said in a statement. The company said its overall revenue for the whole of last year grew 32.96 percent to a record of NT$25.4 billion. It is optimistic about its operations this year, so it aims to maintain a 110 percent production utilization rate to increase inventory and meet traditional peak-season demand from March, Airtac said.
ELECTRONICS
Lite-On posts record revenue
Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$15.06 billion for last month, up 0.94 percent from a month earlier and 12.04 percent from a year earlier. The company said its information technology and consumer electronics business, which accounted for 56 percent of its total sales, posted annual growth of 15 percent in sales last month. That was thanks to healthy shipments of notebook PC power adapters and power supplies for gaming, as well as keyboards and mice, coupled with smooth delivery of laser models of multifunction peripherals, it said. The company’s optoelectronics, and cloud and artificial intelligence of things segments reported 8 and 5 percent increases in sales respectively. Due to solid demand from its core business, cumulative sales for whole of last year totaled NT$164.83 billion, up 4.91 percent from 2020.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities