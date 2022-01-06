A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said.
The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said.
Photo: Reuters
Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said.
ASML, which has a dominant share of the EUV equipment market, supplies EUV tools to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co, who are among very few chipmakers in the world that can afford the EUV equipment, TrendForce said.
If the fire delays component delivery, ASML is likely to allocate its output to fulfill foundry customers’ orders, TrendForce said.
Memorychip makers such as Samsung, SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc also use ASML’s EUV equipment to produce their advanced chips, it said.
As the lead time on ASML’s EUV equipment is about 12 to 18 months, there is a chance that the Dutch company can restore the component production line before shipments are delayed, TrendForce said, adding that ASML could also use other manufacturing sites to produce key components used in EUV lithography equipment.
ASML on Monday said that it would take several days to investigate the incident.
