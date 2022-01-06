Major Taiwanese PC brands yesterday unveiled their newest gaming notebook computers virtually on the first day of this year’s CES gadget show, one of the world’s leading electronics industry exhibitions, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), held an online show for its gaming PC sub-brand — Republic of Gamers Global, or ROG — introducing a two-in-one gaming tablet computer, the ROG Flow Z13, which comes with a detachable keyboard.
The ROG Zephyrus DUO, Asustek’s flagship gaming notebook, was also featured in the demonstration.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Taipei Times
It is the first gaming notebook available in the global market with dual 4K screens — a 16-inch main screen, an 8-inch screen where the keyboard normally is, and the keyboard and clickpad along the front of the laptop.
Acer Inc (宏碁) said in a statement that it introduced three gaming laptops: the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5.
The three laptops feature the latest 12th-generation Intel core processors and Nvidia Corp’s GeForce RTX 30 series graphics processing unit, Acer said.
“The new Acer lineup of gaming notebook computers with 12th-generation Intel core processors features incredible designs that gamers of all levels will be excited to play on,” it said.
Via an online video, Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星科技) introduced 15 gaming laptops and three Creator series laptops, including high-performance models.
MSI said it hopes to capitalize on increasing business opportunities resulting from enthusiasm over the “metaverse” concept.
The Ministry of Science and Technology selected 100 local start-ups to participate virtually and in person at this year’s CES, which runs until Saturday.
Of the 100 start-ups, 27 specialize in smart medical care; 25 in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity; 25 in semiconductors, space and communications; and 23 in digital technologies, the ministry said.
Participating in CES, formally known as the Consumer Electronics Show, would boost the start-ups’ global visibility, the ministry added.
