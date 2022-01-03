Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL) said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to US$2 billion in debt and obtain additional capital.
The national carrier of the Philippines filed for bankruptcy in the US in September last year, seeking relief from creditors as it tried to survive the devastation unleashed on the airline industry by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its court-approved reorganization plan includes a US$2 billion debt reduction and additional liquidity of US$505 million from its main shareholder, PAL said in a statement on Friday.
It also has the option to obtain up to US$150 million in additional financing from new investors.
“PAL has streamlined operations with a reorganized fleet and is now better capitalized for future growth,” the airline said.
The flagship carrier, majority owned by billionaire Lucio Tan (陳永栽), is one of several to have entered debt restructuring in the US.
Aeromexico and Colombia’s Avianca Holdings have sought court protection in New York.
Air travel in the Philippines collapsed by more than 75 percent in 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19, Philippine government data showed.
From 60 million domestic and international passengers in 2019, traffic plunged to just more than 13 million in 2020.
In September, PAL said that it had canceled more than 80,000 flights, wiping out US$2 billion in revenue, and let go of more than 2,000 employees.
As borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, the airline said it would resume regular flights, including to cities in China and Australia.
The global aviation sector has taken a beating as international travel ground to a halt due to COVID-19. The emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has triggered new border restrictions and business closures, clouding the outlook for recovery.
The Bloomberg World Airlines Index, which consists of stocks of 32 global carriers, is poised for its second straight year of decline, the first such successive run of losses since 2002.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included
‘NATIONAL SECURITY’: It is only a matter of time for Gudeng Precision Industrial to build a presence in the US following TSMC’s plan to build a fab in Arizona, the firm said Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said it is looking at setting up a factory in the US to align itself with TSMC’s capacity expansion there. Gudeng is one of several TSMC suppliers that are considering following their customer in setting up operations in the US to provide on-site services. TSMC is building a 12-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona, for an initial investment of US$12 billion. It plans to produce 20,000 wafers a month using 5-nanometer technology when the fab becomes operational in 2024. TSMC uses
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,