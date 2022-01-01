The European Central Bank will be ready for an interest rate hike early next year after ending the remaining bond purchases by the end of this year, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Thursday.
“All switches are on track to end the remaining bond buying by the end of next [this] year — and when that’s done, the policy rate can go up early 2023,” he told the Dutch Trouw in an interview.
Asked if his colleagues in Frankfurt have a similar time frame in mind, Knot said: “We’ll have to see, but I do think so. A lot will depend on how the economy will develop next [this] year, a year is long.”
Earlier last month, the bank confirmed that it would wind down its COVID-19 pandemic bond-buying program, but temporarily expand an older quantitative-easing program to cushion the transition.
Knot’s sentiment was echoed by his fellow Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, who heads Austria’s central bank and has a similarly hawkish stance.
“The decisive factor in the new year will be to gradually initiate the exit from negative interest rates and unconventional monetary policy and to avoid any proximity to monetary state financing,” Holzmann said in a year-end statement on his institution’s Web site.
The European Central Bank has had a negative deposit rate since 2014.
Money markets are wagering on at least 10 basis points of hikes from it in December this year, based on euro short-term rate pricing.
Other major central banks are tightening monetary policy more quickly.
The US Federal Reserve has doubled the pace of its stimulus exit, while the Bank of England last month delivered a surprise rate hike — the first among major central banks since the pandemic struck — citing “more persistent” inflation.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is likely to have little influence on prices this year for the time being, but if the impact is bigger, the European Central Bank is ready to change its policy faster than currently planned, Knot said.
Speaking in a separate newspaper interview published in Germany’s Boersen-Zeitung, Knot said that “inflation can go either way because of Omicron.”
“Further supply bottlenecks would be inflationary,” he said. “Temporary declines in aggregate demand would initially put downward pressure on inflation. We have to monitor and remain vigilant.”
The governor of the Dutch central bank told the Dutch Trouw that he sees the risks of persistent inflation slightly stronger than the Frankfurt-based monetary authority.
Several policymakers cast doubt on the likelihood of inflation slowing to exactly 1.8 percent next year and in 2024 as the European Central Bank forecasts.
Still, Central Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview with La Stampa that the risks to the European Central Bank’s inflation estimates “are not only upwards.”
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included