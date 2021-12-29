Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) has applied to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) to list its shares on the main board, hoping to raise more capital before the international travel market recovers next year, the low-cost carrier said yesterday.
Although the airline falls short of the main board’s stricter requirements, as it reported a loss last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it should be eligible under relaxed listing rules for companies affected by the pandemic, the exchange told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Under the relaxed rules, the review committee focuses on an applicant’s financial results from every year except for the one affected by COVID-19, the exchange added.
Photo courtesy of Tigerair Taiwan
Tigerair Taiwan reported net profit of NT$981 million (US$35.43 million) in 2018 and NT$808 million in 2019, before reporting net loss of NT$1.37 billion last year.
“The applicant’s financial performance is just one of many factors to be considered. We will focus on its business growth potential,” TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) said.
“We will examine the airline’s business plan to see how it has adapted to the pandemic, whose development is difficult to forecast,” Chen said.
Of the firms that have applied under the relaxed rules, not many have been approved, Chen added.
Tigerair Taiwan expects Japan and South Korea, its two main markets, to have less restrictive border controls and quarantine measures after the Lunar New Year holiday, as their vaccination rates continue to rise, spokesperson Bernard Hsu (許致遠) said by telephone.
“Some countries tightened their border controls recently due to the spread of the Omicron variant [of SARS-CoV-2], but we think that was actually good for the aviation industry, as the strict measures will help contain the pandemic,” Hsu said.
“The earlier the countries contain the pandemic, the sooner they will reopen their borders,” he said.
The airline hopes to attract more capital to improve its operation and information system before the international travel market recovers, Hsu said.
The airline issued 120 million new shares in September, raising NT$3 billion, and most of its new shares were bought by its parent company, China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), and its affiliate, Mandarin Airlines (華信航空), company data showed.
Tigerair Taiwan would issue new shares if it is approved to be listed on the main board, as CAL and Mandarin hold a combined stake of 81.3 percent in the airline, higher than the limit of 70 percent, Hsu said.
The company used the proceeds raised this year to improve its digital system to do big data analysis, and plans to launch new membership programs and travel programs next year, he said.
It received two Airbus 320neo jets this year and would take delivery of the other two planes next year, reducing the average age of fleet to five year old, a comparatively low number, he added.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
‘NEW FRIEND’: Taiwanese would be eager to buy products from Lithuania, which has been very friendly and supportive of Taiwan, a trade official said The annual international food show Food Taipei opened yesterday, with the first-ever Lithuanian pavilion drawing a lot of attention. The Lithuanian pavilion is one of 15 national pavilions featured at the show, and is participating for the first time because of the growing friendship and mutual support between the two countries, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said. The pavilion, which features 25 companies, including importers and distributors of Lithuanian products, opened with a traditional dance performance and Huang presenting a large block of chocolate decorated with depictions of Taiwan and Lithuania, a heart and a