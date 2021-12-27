King Steel pledges to become industry leader under “MICS” logo

King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), a leading footwear machinery manufacturer in Taiwan, has over a long period developed a system with multiple injectors and multiple mold workstations — putting the company far ahead of its peers when it comes to electromechanical integration.

The company has taken its turnkey solution and created the “MICS” — multiple injector and mold clamp system — brand, which has been enthusiastically promoted to positive and wide acclaim.

King Steel recently received a large order from a well-known international manufacturer for the system, which can be used to make many different products, such as vehicles, daily necessities, bicycles, electronics and semiconductors.

King Steel Machinery Co has very powerful electromechanical integration capabilities for multiple injectors and mold clamps.

Jim Chen (陳璟浩), a special assistant to the chairman of King Steel, said that the company has Siemens NX-MCD digital twin software, which can be used to simulate machines in discussions with customers before their high-end value-added applications are developed.

With the assistance of Lee and Li, Taiwan’s largest patent law firm, King Steel can hold a step-by-step discussion with customers about the injection materials, the manufacturing processes, special functions and the initial patent layouts.

After the customer confirms their order, the company uses the software to generate virtual production equipment, run it online and ensure that the machine location in the factory layout does not interfere with the work flow.

After confirming that the machine design will work, King Steel manufactures the production equipment that the customer specified.

Customers will find that a Keng Steel system reduces manufacturing costs, cuts down on unnecessary waste and increases the speed of machine development.

After the launch of their production equipment, customers become popular in their industry.

Chen said that the “MI” in the “MICS” logo resembles the shape of four sets of injectors seen from above, while shape of the “ICS” is a metaphor that conveys that MICS is the exclusive core integration of King Steel’s technical capabilities.

Its full English name is “multiple injectors and mold clamps system,” and the pronunciation of MICS is the same as “Mix,” which means that King Steel can provide customized R&D services for multiple injection systems and multiple mold workstations. In other words, the company can quickly mix different injection systems and mold workstation systems on a single device according to the customer’s material process and production scheduling requirements, allowing customers to achieve the ideal goal of “obtaining maximum efficiency and output with minimal resource input.”

In practical applications, MICS can be equipped with four sets of injectors according to the number of modular stations — from 4 to 20 stations — based on customized requirements. It can be used flexibly to produce double/single color finished product with linear, disc or mold configuration, which is specially designed for small, diverse and multi-color orders, and the equipment utilization rate can reach 100 percent.

Its modular architecture can maximize the benefits of manufacturing management, and address the needs of R&D and testing, mass production and product management which the traditional process cannot meet. Eventually, it aims to achieve optimization and improve production efficiency, reduce costs, lead the development of the industry and drive new trends in the industry.

MICS is equipped with flexible left and right two-way injectors, dual injectors for single material loading or dual injectors for dual materials loading, that can be injected independently and mixedly. In conjunction with application settings such as sampling, trial production or mass production of each station, it can perform different production modes while allowing the shutdown of a single station for maintenance at the same time.

The machine’s structure breaks the traditional production mode that a single injector is aligned with a single workstation. It adopts multiple injectors and multiple workstations, with different combinations for flexible production. For example, a single workstation with two injectors can produce two different products in two different molds to achieve the goal of doubling the production capacity. (Advertorial)