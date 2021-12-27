King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), a leading footwear machinery manufacturer in Taiwan, has over a long period developed a system with multiple injectors and multiple mold workstations — putting the company far ahead of its peers when it comes to electromechanical integration.
The company has taken its turnkey solution and created the “MICS” — multiple injector and mold clamp system — brand, which has been enthusiastically promoted to positive and wide acclaim.
King Steel recently received a large order from a well-known international manufacturer for the system, which can be used to make many different products, such as vehicles, daily necessities, bicycles, electronics and semiconductors.
Jim Chen (陳璟浩), a special assistant to the chairman of King Steel, said that the company has Siemens NX-MCD digital twin software, which can be used to simulate machines in discussions with customers before their high-end value-added applications are developed.
With the assistance of Lee and Li, Taiwan’s largest patent law firm, King Steel can hold a step-by-step discussion with customers about the injection materials, the manufacturing processes, special functions and the initial patent layouts.
After the customer confirms their order, the company uses the software to generate virtual production equipment, run it online and ensure that the machine location in the factory layout does not interfere with the work flow.
After confirming that the machine design will work, King Steel manufactures the production equipment that the customer specified.
Customers will find that a Keng Steel system reduces manufacturing costs, cuts down on unnecessary waste and increases the speed of machine development.
After the launch of their production equipment, customers become popular in their industry.
Chen said that the “MI” in the “MICS” logo resembles the shape of four sets of injectors seen from above, while shape of the “ICS” is a metaphor that conveys that MICS is the exclusive core integration of King Steel’s technical capabilities.
Its full English name is “multiple injectors and mold clamps system,” and the pronunciation of MICS is the same as “Mix,” which means that King Steel can provide customized R&D services for multiple injection systems and multiple mold workstations. In other words, the company can quickly mix different injection systems and mold workstation systems on a single device according to the customer’s material process and production scheduling requirements, allowing customers to achieve the ideal goal of “obtaining maximum efficiency and output with minimal resource input.”
In practical applications, MICS can be equipped with four sets of injectors according to the number of modular stations — from 4 to 20 stations — based on customized requirements. It can be used flexibly to produce double/single color finished product with linear, disc or mold configuration, which is specially designed for small, diverse and multi-color orders, and the equipment utilization rate can reach 100 percent.
Its modular architecture can maximize the benefits of manufacturing management, and address the needs of R&D and testing, mass production and product management which the traditional process cannot meet. Eventually, it aims to achieve optimization and improve production efficiency, reduce costs, lead the development of the industry and drive new trends in the industry.
MICS is equipped with flexible left and right two-way injectors, dual injectors for single material loading or dual injectors for dual materials loading, that can be injected independently and mixedly. In conjunction with application settings such as sampling, trial production or mass production of each station, it can perform different production modes while allowing the shutdown of a single station for maintenance at the same time.
The machine’s structure breaks the traditional production mode that a single injector is aligned with a single workstation. It adopts multiple injectors and multiple workstations, with different combinations for flexible production. For example, a single workstation with two injectors can produce two different products in two different molds to achieve the goal of doubling the production capacity. (Advertorial)
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
‘NEW FRIEND’: Taiwanese would be eager to buy products from Lithuania, which has been very friendly and supportive of Taiwan, a trade official said The annual international food show Food Taipei opened yesterday, with the first-ever Lithuanian pavilion drawing a lot of attention. The Lithuanian pavilion is one of 15 national pavilions featured at the show, and is participating for the first time because of the growing friendship and mutual support between the two countries, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said. The pavilion, which features 25 companies, including importers and distributors of Lithuanian products, opened with a traditional dance performance and Huang presenting a large block of chocolate decorated with depictions of Taiwan and Lithuania, a heart and a