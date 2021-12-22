An investment plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a fab in Japan was approved by the Investment Commission on Monday, which hailed it as a milestone in high-tech cooperation between the two countries.
The commission said it had approved the investment project to allow TSMC to help secure a stable supply of wafers for Japanese customers.
As Taiwan remains ahead of Japan by at least one generation in chip production technology, “there should be no fear of leakage concerning high-end chip process technology,” the commission said.
Under the project, TSMC is to spend ￥237.8 billion (US$2.09 billion) to establish a joint venture, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp (SSS) in Kumamoto Prefecture to provide foundry services with initial technology of 22 to 28 nanometer processes to address the strong global market demand for specialty technology.
Based on agreements reached between TSMC and SSS, TSMC plans to hold an equity stake of as high as 81 percent in JASM.
The construction of JASM’s fab in Kumamoto is scheduled to begin next year and mass production is slated to start in 2024.
The fab would reportedly directly create about 1,500 high-tech professional jobs and have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
CLEAR VISIBILITY: GlobalWafers Inc chairwoman Doris Hsu said the company’s sales staff have to explain to customers why it can only fulfill 90 percent of their demand Order visibility at GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) extends into 2024 and its capacity for next year is fully booked, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said yesterday. GlobalWafers is trying to squeeze out extra capacity by increasing production efficiency, but the company is still unable to satisfy customer demand for next year, company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the 41st anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). “We have clear order visibility for 2023 and it should be okay into 2024,” Hsu said. “We do not see any signs of things slowing down