Central Taiwan Science Park sales reach new high

Staff writer, with CNA





Sales generated by the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) in the first 10 months of the year hit a record NT$843.05 billion (US$30.28 billion), up 9.45 percent from NT$770.25 billion over the same period last year, the CTSP Bureau said.

The science park is home to many tech heavyweights from a wide range of sectors, including semiconductors, precision machinery, biotech, optoelectronics and renewable energy.

The park’s semiconductor firms posted NT$649.71 billion in combined sales over the 10-month period, up 4.68 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 77.07 percent of the park’s total sales, the bureau said last week.

The Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung is shown in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau via CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, operates a 12-inch wafer fab in the science park, producing chips made using the company’s advanced process technology.

The semiconductor industry has benefited from growing demand for emerging technologies, such as applications for 5G and artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics, the bureau said.

Optoelectronics firms posted NT$155.35 billion in combined sales, soaring 30.37 percent from a year earlier and making up 18.43 percent of its total sales, the bureau said.

The companies benefited from a booming stay-at-home economy that has led to increased demand for devices used in remote working and distance learning, the bureau said, adding that the commercial use of mini-LED technologies helped boost sales in the optoelectronics sector.

Precision machinery makers posted NT$24.64 billion in combined sales, up 23.95 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 2.92 percent of the park’s sales.

Biotech firms posted NT$6.36 billion in sales, up 16.94 percent from a year earlier, while computer and peripheral producers generated NT$3.97 billion in sales, up 51.66 percent year-on-year.