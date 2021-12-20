Chunghwa inks 5G deal in Thailand

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand’s state-owned National Telecom PCL and WhiteSpace Co to build a 5G private network in collaboration with Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (泰達電), the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

It marks the latest effort by Chunghwa Telecom to expand its business in Southeast Asian after inroads into the Singaporean and Vietnamese markets.

The four-way cooperation would support the “Thailand 4.0” innovative manufacturing plan and assist the country in accelerating the adoption of 5G applications to introduce technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and big data, as well as increasing information security, they said.

From left, Chunghwa Telecom Co international business group president Sarah Wu, National Telecom PCL senior executive vice president Nattawut Satrawaha and WhiteSpace Co chief executive officer Pakorn Pannachet pose at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Telecom Co

The firms would set up an augmented reality-based 5G private network that would be used for training assembly techniques, operational assistance and visual equipment control at two Delta facilities in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate near Bangkok, they said.

The project would also help realize innovative application services in the fields of smart manufacturing, remote collaboration and smart medical care, the firms said.

Chunghwa Telecom has been focused on expanding in Southeast Asia for a long time, seeking to “form alliances with high-quality international partners,” Chunghwa Telecom international business group president Sarah Wu (吳學蘭) said in the statement.

“We are convinced that through this cooperation, the company will reach a new milestone in the expansion of the ASEAN market, and usher in a new digital transformation service energy for Thailand and the ASEAN market,” she said, urging Taiwanese firms to join its efforts in the region.

National Telecom has obtained 5G licenses for operating 2,100 megahertz, 2,300 megahertz and 26 gigahertz frequency bands in Thailand. WhiteSpace is the country’s largest mobile virtual network service provider.