Vice President William Lai (賴清德) told the Intelligent Asia trade show yesterday that the government welcomes overseas-based Taiwanese companies returning home, as well as investment capital for smart manufacturing.
“We hope that by using Industry 4.0 methodologies, we can elevate Taiwan into the high-end manufacturing hub of Asia,” Lai said on the opening day at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.
“We welcome firms affected by the US-China trade war to return to Taiwan to further invest and reduce the impact of tariffs,” he said.
Photo: CNA
Lai also took the opportunity to urge everyone to vote “no” in Saturday’s referendum poll on whether to ban the importation of pork containing traces of ractopamine.
Blocking US pork imports could harm trade relations between Taiwan and its second-largest trading partner, he said.
“The Dec. 18 referendum will affect key issues like tariffs and trade relations,” he said. “The choice is clear.”
A “no” outcome on the pork referendum would smooth Taiwan’s entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.
Industry 4.0, or the “fourth industrial revolution,” is a concept pioneered by scientists seeking to incorporate breakthroughs in robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things into manufacturing processes.
The hard times that the world has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of Industry 4.0 applications, Lai said.
“The worst of times is also a time for change,” he said.
The goal of the Intelligent Asia trade show — which is divided into 3D printing, smart molding, robotics, automation, logistics, cold chain and lasers — is to “highlight concepts from the factories of the future,” the event organizers said.
More than 1,000 exhibitors at 4,000 booths are participating in this year’s exhibition, which aims to highlight how smart manufacturing supply chains can flow from upstream production, the organizers said.
Yesterday, the Industrial Technology Research Institute presented 15 innovations in robotics and smart automation, including a two-armed robot with human-like hands and touch sensors that can mimic human actions that require fine motor control, such as grasping irregular objects and playing the piano.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year