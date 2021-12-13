Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the over-the-counter (OTC) market raked in a record NT$918.1 billion (US$33.1 billion) in the first nine months of this year, the Financial Supervisory Commission said.
The figure represented an increase of NT$545.8 billion, or 146.6 percent, from a year earlier, commission data showed.
It comprises NT$881.4 billion from companies listed on the TWSE and NT$36.7 billion from firms listed on the OTC market, the data showed.
Photo: AP
The growth largely came from logistics service providers, which charged higher freight rates due to a global supply shortage and port congestion, the commission said.
In addition, the electronics industry benefited from international brands’ new device launches, including smartphones, which boosted shipments, especially for the semiconductor industry, it said.
In the first nine months, listed shipping companies’ profit from overseas investments reached NT$294.7 billion, soaring NT$273.2 billion from a year earlier, making the industry the most profitable among all of the sectors that benefited from overseas investments, the data showed.
The semiconductor industry posted an annual increase of NT$49.9 billion, or an almost 200 percent rise in the nine-month period, while other electronics firms posted a NT$47 billion increase in overseas profit for a nearly 100 percent rise, the data showed.
A total of 1,280 listed firms had invested overseas as of the end of the third quarter, accounting for 78 percent of all listed companies, and their total investments had reached NT$7.02 trillion, up NT$205 billion from the end of last year, the commission said.
Most of the increase came after many Taiwanese firms, led by semiconductor suppliers, set up subsidiaries or launched mergers and acquisitions to expand their operations, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said.
Listed firms investing in China reported a record NT$379.5 billion in total profit in the first nine months, rising NT$102.6 billion from a year earlier, the commission said.
The figure comprises NT$357 billion posted by companies listed on the TWSE and NT$22.5 billion by those listed on the OTC market, the commission said.
The increase reflects solid demand for a wide range of products, such as smartphones, raw materials, and computers and peripheral devices, as well as chemical products, it said.
As of the end of September, 1,202 listed companies had invested in China, accounting for 73.5 percent of the companies listed on local equity markets. They had invested NT$5.4 trillion in China, up NT$18.8 billion from the end of last year, the commission said.
The Chinese market has become part of many listed Taiwanese firms’ global expansion strategies, with the companies increasingly seeing China as a place to raise investment capital, either through the establishment of subsidiaries or mergers and acquisitions, Tsai said.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
POSITIVE: PharmaEssentia said it expects its whole-year revenue to be the highest ever, as it has received more than 10 new orders from the US for its blood cancer drug PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$225 million for last month, boosted by increasing sales of its blood cancer drug in Europe, it said. Revenue was 435 percent higher than a month earlier and 3 percent more than a year earlier, company data showed. The growth in revenue could be attributed to a stable increase in demand from Europe for PharmaEssentia’s ropeginterferon alfa-2b, or Ropeg, which treats polycythemia vera, a rare type of blood cancer, the company said. There are about 200,000 people with polycythemia vera in Europe, and the drug costs an average of NT$1 million (US$36,048) per person per