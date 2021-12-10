Representatives of major cryptocurrency firms on Wednesday told US lawmakers that they are open to strengthening regulation of the emerging sector.
In the first hearing of its kind before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, Coinbase Global Inc chief financial officer Alesia Haas called on the US government to develop “a new comprehensive framework that recognizes the unique technological innovations underpinning digital assets.”
A single government regulator should oversee cryptocurrency “to ensure holders of digital assets are empowered and protected,” she said.
Photo: Bloomberg
The US has become increasingly interested in regulating cryptocurrencies, as bitcoin and its peers have gained value and popularity.
However, the issue has been caught in the country’s partisan divide, with Republicans using the hearing to warn against excessive regulations on the sector.
“My fear is some of my Democrat colleagues have made up their minds, and they have regulatory bills that they’re going to file in order to stifle this innovation or to kill it before it fully grows and blossoms,” US Representative Patrick McHenry said.
However, several executives representing trading platforms and the digital currencies noted that they are already subject to government regulation.
FTX Trading Ltd founder and CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried said that some of the platform’s products are under the regulatory authority of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which handles derivatives. Coinbase is in a similar situation.
Circle Internet Financial Inc, which issues the USDC stablecoin that is at parity with the US dollar, would soon file for a banking license that would put it squarely under Washington’s regulatory authority, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said.
BitFury Group Ltd CEO Brian Brooks, whose firm provides infrastructure for the bitcoin blockchain, warned that the US was falling behind when it comes to regulating the new technology.
“It’s weird we’re the last country standing that hasn’t figured that out,” he said.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase