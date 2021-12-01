Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) yesterday said that the solid headway that its business has gained this quarter could improve further next year, even though losses linger from last quarter.
Consolidated revenue for the third quarter stood at NT$320 million (US$11.51 million), a 22.68 percent decline from three months earlier and a 57.42 percent fall from a year earlier, the company told an online investors’ conference.
Net losses last quarter were NT$243 million, down 6.39 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 699.96 percent year-on-year, the company said.
Photo courtesy of Humble House Taipei via CNA
Losses per share last quarter were NT$2.18, compared with losses per share of NT$2.33 the previous quarter, company data showed.
Revenue generated from restaurants, which accounted for 70 percent of the company’s total sales last quarter, has recouped business momentum this quarter, thanks to the government’s successful control of a local COVID-19 outbreak, it said.
Guest room revenue, which made up 30 percent of total sales, remains under pressure and the company is shifting its focus to urban tourism, as lingering border controls stifle business travel, it added.
To that end, the company said that its hotels — such as Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) and Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) — would target local tourists and highlight accommodation packages that offer meals.
Its buffet restaurants, the Latest Recipe (探索廚房) and Kitchen 12 (十二廚), have almost solid reservations toward the end of the year, while occupancy at its hot spring resort in Yilan County, the Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐), has recovered to 80 percent, My Humble House said.
The company is ready to take advantage of “travel bubbles” with Asian neighbors next year, once the government gives the authorization, it added.
The company said that in the first quarter of next year, it would introduce a new property in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) under its own brand, which would boost its revenue.
