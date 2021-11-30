YeaShin International Development Co (亞昕國際開發) yesterday said that it expects its earnings to improve in the next three years with NT$54 billion (US$1.94 billion) worth of projects on hand and sales rates of 70 percent.
The Taipei-based developer reported NT$230.59 million in net income in the first three quarters of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.67, company data showed.
The results came after it reported net profit of NT$285.84 million in the first quarter, but incurred losses of NT$41.22 million and NT$14.03 million in the second and third quarter respectively as a level 3 COVID-19 alert dampened business.
However, buying interest and sales rates have picked up after locally transmitted infections diminished, it said.
YeaShin has NT$54 billion worth of projects that could generate stable income upon their completion in the next three years, it said, adding that the projects are in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Miaoli County and Taichung.
A project comprising 555 apartment units in Taoyuan has reached a sales rate of 70 percent following its launch early this month, the company said.
In addition, YeaShin has NT$28.53 billion in land and house inventory, enough for development for three years, it said.
Shares of YeaShin closed down 0.23 percent at NT$22.05 yesterday, better than the sector’s 0.51 percent decline, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a
BOOST EXPECTED: Higher market prices would offset effects of the industry’s transition to more climate-friendly production methods, a company official said China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) expects steel demand to increase on the back of governments around the world subsidizing infrastructure construction amid a stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) told an investors’ meeting yesterday. “After getting through the hard times, I foresee at least one year, very possibly two years, of strong steel market,” Wong said. Calling a dip in steel prices a “short respite for the market,” Wong said that it would likely bounce back early next year on the back of mild winter temperatures around the world allowing construction activity. Despite COVID-19 spikes in some regions and increased
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the