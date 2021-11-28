Industrial metals plunged and gold rallied as the emergence of a fast-spreading and highly mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain sparked a sell-off across financial markets.
Base metals, including copper and aluminum, fell more than 3 percent in London as investors weighed the risk that the new variant identified in South Africa might spur fresh outbreaks and derail growth in the world’s leading industrial economies.
Scientists say it carries a high number of mutations that could make it more effective at evading existing vaccines.
The new strain creates fresh risks to the outlook for metals demand, imperiling a recent rebound in prices driven by chronic supply constraints that have led to sharp drawdowns in global inventories.
Gold pared recent losses as investors across financial markets questioned whether new outbreaks could complicate central banks’ efforts to withdraw ultra-loose monetary policies.
On Friday, traders rushed to cut back their bets on rate hikes, while safe-haven currencies rallied.
“Metals prices had been picking up on the back of the focus on fundamental physical tightness,” Amalgamated Metal Trading head of research Tom Mulqueen said by telephone. “Now this new virus variant has emerged and the market is in a flight to safety.”
Copper fell as much as 3.5 percent to US$9,459 a ton and traded at US$9,467.50 on the London Metal Exchange, as all base metals traded lower.
Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to US$1,809.55 an ounce, while silver traded little changed, and platinum and palladium declined.
Gold for December delivery on Friday rose US$1.20 to US$1,785.50 an ounce, down 3.6 percent weekly.
“Uncertainty about the possible consequences of the new virus variant clearly reminds the markets that this pandemic is not over yet,” Alexander Zumpfe, a senior trader at refiner Heraeus Metals Germany GmbH & Co, said in a note. “The gold price should remain supported in this environment and the topic of tapering should take a back seat for the time being.”
Iron ore futures also plunged more than 6 percent in Singapore, paring a weekly gain as caution crept back into the market.
Aside from the risk posed by the new variant, there are other, ongoing ones in China’s property sector, while local governments have struggled to find good projects to spend their money on.
Additional reporting by AP
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a
BOOST EXPECTED: Higher market prices would offset effects of the industry’s transition to more climate-friendly production methods, a company official said China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) expects steel demand to increase on the back of governments around the world subsidizing infrastructure construction amid a stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) told an investors’ meeting yesterday. “After getting through the hard times, I foresee at least one year, very possibly two years, of strong steel market,” Wong said. Calling a dip in steel prices a “short respite for the market,” Wong said that it would likely bounce back early next year on the back of mild winter temperatures around the world allowing construction activity. Despite COVID-19 spikes in some regions and increased