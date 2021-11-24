Samsung Electronics Co is to build an advanced US chip plant in Texas as US President Joe Biden’s administration prioritizes supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity on US soil.
South Korea’s largest company has picked the city of Taylor, about 50km from its manufacturing hub in Austin, a person familiar with the matter said.
The local government pulled out the stops to snag Samsung, including waiving 90 percent of property taxes for a decade and 85 percent for the following 10 years, the person said.
Photo: Reuters
Samsung and Texas officials were to announce the decision yesterday afternoon, people familiar with the matter said.
A Samsung representative said that it had not made a final decision and declined further comment.
Samsung is hoping to win more US clients and narrow the gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電).
Its decision, which came months after de facto Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee was released from prison on parole, follows plans by TSMC and Intel Corp to spend billions on cutting-edge facilities globally.
The industry triumvirate is racing to meet a surge in demand following COVID-19 restrictions that have stretched global capacity, while anticipating that more connected devices from vehicles to homes will require chips.
The new plant would augment Samsung’s already large presence in the area, where it has invested about US$17 billion to date on a sprawling complex that houses more than 3,000 employees and fabricates some of the country’s most sophisticated chips.
Samsung is planning to invest another US$17 billion and create about 1,800 jobs over the first 10 years, documents that the company submitted to Taylor officials showed.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency and the Wall Street Journal had reported earlier on Taylor’s selection.
The Biden administration has repeatedly voiced the need to increase chip production in the US, saying that it is the best way to compete with China and mitigate supply chain disruptions, such as the one stemming from COVID-19.
Last month, the US created an “early alert system” to detect COVID-19-related shocks.
To identify potential issues, it asked producers and consumers of semiconductors to complete a survey about inventories, demand and delivery systems.
The White House has also called on Democrats in the US House of Representatives to pass a US$52 billion bill known as the CHIPS Act, which would fund domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Administration officials have pointed to the bill when pressed about security concerns in Taiwan, the world’s foremost chip producer.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said that the US Congress should pass the legislation as “quickly as possible” when asked if the US needed a clearer defense strategy related to Taiwan.
Samsung is going head-to-head in Intel’s backyard with TSMC, which is on track to start production on its own US$12 billion chip plant in Arizona by 2024.
Its envisioned US foundry is to adopt ASML Holding NV’s extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment and TSMC aims to mass-produce 3-nanometer chips via so-called Gate All Around technology next year or shortly thereafter, employing technology that is expected to more precisely control current flows across channels, shrink chip areas and lower power consumption.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it