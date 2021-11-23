Two of Europe’s banking giants picked the leaders who would help chart their next era as they named successors for the chairmen who steered them through a decade of restructuring.
UBS Group AG on Saturday nominated former Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher to succeed Axel Weber as chairman next year. A day earlier, Deutsche Bank AG proposed Dutch insurance veteran Alexander Wynaendts for the same role, replacing Paul Achleitner.
Wynaendts, 61, ran Dutch insurer Aegon NV for 12 years before leaving last year. Aegon typically gets the majority of its profit from the US, where it owns the insurer Transamerica.
Wynaendts worked at ABN Amro’s investment banking and private banking units before joining Aegon in 1997. In 2019, he joined the board of Citigroup Inc, which he would leave before taking on the Deutsche Bank role.
Kelleher, 64, spent three decades at Morgan Stanley, where he served as chief financial officer and ran the trading business before rising to president. One of nine siblings who grew up in Ireland’s County Cork and an Oxford University graduate, he helped Morgan Stanley’s investment bank rebuild client confidence after hedge funds pulled money during the crash.
Deutsche Bank touted Wynaendts’s tech savvy and experience dealing with regulators, as Germany’s largest lender looks to revamp its digital platforms and improve its standing with authorities after costly misconduct fines.
UBS turned to a Wall Street veteran whose previous firm found success with the UBS model of a giant wealth management unit and an investment bank focused on stock trading.
While both firms have been reshaped over the past decade, they enter their next phase from very different starting points. UBS has returned to strong levels of profitability and its shares trade on a par with the book value of its equity, one of the few major European banks to do so. Deutsche Bank only recently posted its first profit in six years, and still trades at a 60 percent discount to its book value.
The biggest banks in Germany and Switzerland — which have faced political scrutiny at home in recent years — prioritized relevant financial expertise over national ties in turning to the Dutch and Irish executives.
Both men have extensive experience in the US, where European banks have consistently lost share to stronger US rivals since the global financial crisis.
Deutsche Bank did nominate Norbert Winkeljohann, a German who serves as Bayer AG’s chairman, as vice chairman. UBS followed a similar model by proposing Lukas Gaehwiler, chairman of the board at its Swiss unit, for the same position.
Together with Antonio Horta-Osorio — a native of Portugal who ran a British bank before replacing Urs Rohner as Credit Suisse Group AG chairman earlier this year — they represent a new era for the traditional powers in European investment banking.
The two handovers are not set to take place until annual shareholder meetings in the spring, but both firms had aimed to have candidates in place well ahead of time to ensure a smooth transition.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam