India’s largest digital payments provider yesterday lost more than a quarter of its value in its first day of trading, heading for one of the worst-ever debuts by a major technology company and casting a chill over a stock-market boom that had ranked among the world’s most frenzied.
The 26 percent plunge in One 97 Communications Ltd, operator of Paytm, surprised even some skeptics who had questioned the company’s valuation and path to profitability. Retail investors who piled into the initial public offering (IPO) are now sitting on heavy losses, alongside global money managers, including BlackRock Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
India’s biggest-ever IPO had been touted by some as a symbol of the nation’s growing appeal as a destination for global capital, particularly for technology investors looking for alternatives to China. The question now looming over the US$3.5 trillion stock market is whether the optimism that drove IPO fundraising and the benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX to record highs has gone too far.
Photo: Reuters
“This kind of a plunge, frankly, has come as a surprise considering the euphoria surrounding the primary market,” said Yasha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities Ltd.
Paytm shares fell as low as 1,586.25 rupees, before paring losses to 1,665 rupees as of 12:18pm in Mumbai. That compared with the IPO price of 2,150 rupees, the top end of the marketed range. The SENSEX dropped 1 percent, among the largest declines in Asia.
Paytm — backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Softbank Group Corp and Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) — raised about US$2.5 billion in the IPO, with individual investors bidding for nearly twice the number of shares that were available.
In an interview with Bloomberg News minutes after the stock sank at the open, Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the slump “is no indicator of the value of our company.”
“We are in it for the long haul,” he said. “We’ll put our heads down and execute.”
Sharma founded Paytm two decades ago and pioneered digital payments in a predominantly cash-transacting country of 1.3 billion people. The name, short for Pay Through Mobile, rhymes with ATM.
“There’s never a right moment, a correct share price and an accurate valuation,” Sharma said. “We are at the starting point and investors will get to know us in the coming quarters, years and decades.”
Ahead of the listing, Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Ltd initiated coverage on the company with an underperform rating and a price target of 1,200 rupees, implying a more than 40 percent downside from the issue price.
“We believe Paytm’s business model lacks focus and direction,” analysts Suresh Ganapathy and Param Subramanian wrote in the report. “Unless Paytm lends, it can’t make significant money by merely being a distributor. We therefore question its ability to achieve scale with profitability.”
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build