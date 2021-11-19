Paytm sinks 26% on market debut in India

SKEPTICS: Some analysts have questioned the business model of the digital payments provider, saying being a distributor limits its earning power

Bloomberg





India’s largest digital payments provider yesterday lost more than a quarter of its value in its first day of trading, heading for one of the worst-ever debuts by a major technology company and casting a chill over a stock-market boom that had ranked among the world’s most frenzied.

The 26 percent plunge in One 97 Communications Ltd, operator of Paytm, surprised even some skeptics who had questioned the company’s valuation and path to profitability. Retail investors who piled into the initial public offering (IPO) are now sitting on heavy losses, alongside global money managers, including BlackRock Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

India’s biggest-ever IPO had been touted by some as a symbol of the nation’s growing appeal as a destination for global capital, particularly for technology investors looking for alternatives to China. The question now looming over the US$3.5 trillion stock market is whether the optimism that drove IPO fundraising and the benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX to record highs has gone too far.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma drinks a yogurt smoothie from a roadside stall after the company’s initial public offering listing ceremony at the SENSEX in Mumbai, India, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“This kind of a plunge, frankly, has come as a surprise considering the euphoria surrounding the primary market,” said Yasha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities Ltd.

Paytm shares fell as low as 1,586.25 rupees, before paring losses to 1,665 rupees as of 12:18pm in Mumbai. That compared with the IPO price of 2,150 rupees, the top end of the marketed range. The SENSEX dropped 1 percent, among the largest declines in Asia.

Paytm — backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Softbank Group Corp and Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) — raised about US$2.5 billion in the IPO, with individual investors bidding for nearly twice the number of shares that were available.

In an interview with Bloomberg News minutes after the stock sank at the open, Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the slump “is no indicator of the value of our company.”

“We are in it for the long haul,” he said. “We’ll put our heads down and execute.”

Sharma founded Paytm two decades ago and pioneered digital payments in a predominantly cash-transacting country of 1.3 billion people. The name, short for Pay Through Mobile, rhymes with ATM.

“There’s never a right moment, a correct share price and an accurate valuation,” Sharma said. “We are at the starting point and investors will get to know us in the coming quarters, years and decades.”

Ahead of the listing, Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Ltd initiated coverage on the company with an underperform rating and a price target of 1,200 rupees, implying a more than 40 percent downside from the issue price.

“We believe Paytm’s business model lacks focus and direction,” analysts Suresh Ganapathy and Param Subramanian wrote in the report. “Unless Paytm lends, it can’t make significant money by merely being a distributor. We therefore question its ability to achieve scale with profitability.”