WINE AND SPIRITS

Heineken to buy Distell

Heineken NV agreed to buy South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings NV for 2.2 billion euros (US$2.52 billion), creating a new regional group to compete with larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and spirits giant Diageo PLC. The Dutch brewer made an offer of 180 rand a share that has been recommended by Distell’s board, according to a statement yesterday. Heineken is also looking to buy a majority stake in the owner of Namibia Breweries Ltd, a regional partner, the brewer said. The move forms a Heineken majority-owned entity with a total valuation of about 4 billion euros, the company said.

FOOD

Deal boosts French delivery

Deliveroo PLC is partnering with French frozen food specialist Picard Groupe SAS to offer express deliveries countrywide, marking its third deal with a major food provider in the country. The latest alliance is part of Deliveroo’s global effort to expand its rapid grocery delivery business, and take part in the booming quick-commerce sector. Groceries now represent 7 percent of the total value of transactions made on the Deliveroo app, according to a statement from the company yesterday. Picard topped a recent OC&C annual survey of France’s most favored retail brands this year, and is well-established in the country with 1,050 shops.

PROPERTY

Sunac sells stake for cash

Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) raised about US$953 million through the sale of new shares as well as a stake in its property management unit, the latest Chinese developer to seek funds amid an industry-wide liquidity crunch. Sunac said in a statement on Sunday that it sold 335 million shares at HK$15.18 each, raising about US$653 million. Another US$300 million came from a sale of 158 million shares in its property management arm Sunac Services Holdings Ltd (融創服務控股), via a subsidiary. Sun Hongbin (孫宏斌), the controlling shareholder of Sunac and the chairman of the board, also provided US$450 million from his own funds in the form of a loan with no interest.

REAL ESTATE

Singapore home sales grow

Sales of private homes in Singapore rebounded after two months of consecutive declines, with demand spurred by long-term investors and those seeking upgrades, even as virus restrictions limit viewings. Purchases of new private apartments climbed about 9 percent to 909 units last month, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. That is higher than the 834 units sold in September. There is still appetite for Singapore’s private homes as buyers look to upgrade from public apartments, which have seen prices surpassing a peak in 2013, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).

TECHNOLOGY

Cyber review for HK IPOs

China might require a cybersecurity review for data-holding companies planning to go public in Hong Kong, if it is decided that the listing would potentially affect its national security. The draft rule, published by China’s cyberspace regulator on Sunday, did not specify how the regulators would define a listing that endangers security. Firms holding data of more than 1 million users must undergo cybersecurity approval when seeking listings in other nations, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in the statement.