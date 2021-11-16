WINE AND SPIRITS
Heineken to buy Distell
Heineken NV agreed to buy South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings NV for 2.2 billion euros (US$2.52 billion), creating a new regional group to compete with larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and spirits giant Diageo PLC. The Dutch brewer made an offer of 180 rand a share that has been recommended by Distell’s board, according to a statement yesterday. Heineken is also looking to buy a majority stake in the owner of Namibia Breweries Ltd, a regional partner, the brewer said. The move forms a Heineken majority-owned entity with a total valuation of about 4 billion euros, the company said.
FOOD
Deal boosts French delivery
Deliveroo PLC is partnering with French frozen food specialist Picard Groupe SAS to offer express deliveries countrywide, marking its third deal with a major food provider in the country. The latest alliance is part of Deliveroo’s global effort to expand its rapid grocery delivery business, and take part in the booming quick-commerce sector. Groceries now represent 7 percent of the total value of transactions made on the Deliveroo app, according to a statement from the company yesterday. Picard topped a recent OC&C annual survey of France’s most favored retail brands this year, and is well-established in the country with 1,050 shops.
PROPERTY
Sunac sells stake for cash
Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) raised about US$953 million through the sale of new shares as well as a stake in its property management unit, the latest Chinese developer to seek funds amid an industry-wide liquidity crunch. Sunac said in a statement on Sunday that it sold 335 million shares at HK$15.18 each, raising about US$653 million. Another US$300 million came from a sale of 158 million shares in its property management arm Sunac Services Holdings Ltd (融創服務控股), via a subsidiary. Sun Hongbin (孫宏斌), the controlling shareholder of Sunac and the chairman of the board, also provided US$450 million from his own funds in the form of a loan with no interest.
REAL ESTATE
Singapore home sales grow
Sales of private homes in Singapore rebounded after two months of consecutive declines, with demand spurred by long-term investors and those seeking upgrades, even as virus restrictions limit viewings. Purchases of new private apartments climbed about 9 percent to 909 units last month, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. That is higher than the 834 units sold in September. There is still appetite for Singapore’s private homes as buyers look to upgrade from public apartments, which have seen prices surpassing a peak in 2013, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).
TECHNOLOGY
Cyber review for HK IPOs
China might require a cybersecurity review for data-holding companies planning to go public in Hong Kong, if it is decided that the listing would potentially affect its national security. The draft rule, published by China’s cyberspace regulator on Sunday, did not specify how the regulators would define a listing that endangers security. Firms holding data of more than 1 million users must undergo cybersecurity approval when seeking listings in other nations, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in the statement.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the