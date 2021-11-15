Intel to reward employees who bring female talent

Staff writer, with CNA





Intel Taiwan is to reward employees who recommend female semiconductor talent as part of a global effort by the US-based company to diversify its workforce.

If a recommended female candidate is hired in the company’s IC design or research and development department, the employee who recommended her would receive a bonus of NT$160,000, double that paid for new male employees, Grace Wang (汪佳慧), vice president and general manager of sales and marketing, told local media on Friday.

Intel Taiwan’s “Rise 2030” project aims to double the number of female workers and those coming from multicultural backgrounds in ranking managerial positions, Wang said.

Intel Taiwan’s "Rise 2030" project aims to double the number of female workers, Grace Wang(汪佳慧), vice president and general manager of sales and marketing told local media on Friday. Photo: Cho Yi-chun, Liberty Times

The company also aims to raise the percentage of female professionals to 40 percent during the 10-year project, she said.

Worldwide, the percentage of female workers at Intel Corp rose by 0.4 percentage points over the past year to 27.8 percent, while that of ranking female managers grew by 0.8 percentage points to 21.1 percent, she said, adding that female technicians would account for 26 percent by the end of this year, up from 25.2 percent a year ago.

Intel stresses inclusiveness and has a multicultural workforce, Wang said.

Intel Taiwan has also been seeking to hire talent on university campuses across the nation, she said.

In related news, more women are taking supervisory and executive positions in the private sector and government, two reports showed on Tuesday.

There were 374,000 elected officials, business leaders or managers in the nation last year, of whom 114,000, or 30.5 percent, were women, a report by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

That was 10 percentage points higher than the level in 2010 and the first time the figure surpassed 30 percent, the agency said in its latest national statistics report.

Last year’s figure was lower than the 44.6 percent in the US, but higher than the 15.7 percent in South Korea and 13.3 percent in Japan.

However, the number of women in top positions in Taiwan still remained well short of the 260,000 men who were elected officials, business leaders or managers, the report said.

China Credit Information Service Ltd (中華徵信所), a Taipei-based credit rating services company, also issued a report on the nation’s top 100 business groups, which found that 89.3 percent of the core decisionmakers in the top 100 enterprises were men this year.