Singles’ Day growth momentum stalls

After more than a decade of explosive growth, China’s Singles’ Day, the world’s biggest online shopping fest, is losing its gloss and bracing for more modest growth in coming years, hurt by a slower economy and tighter regulatory scrutiny.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday said that its sales — or gross merchandise value (GMV) — during the 11-day event grew just 8.5 percent, the slowest rate ever, underscoring the headwinds for China’s tech firms.

GMV had grown by at least double digits every year since Alibaba founded the festival in 2009 and built it into a global online shopping fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the US.

Last year, it extended the one-day event to 11.

However the state-backed Securities Daily newspaper criticized the focus on high turnover from sales for being unsustainable, chaotic and incompatible with China’s new development path.

“The ‘worship of turnover’ is not only unsustainable in terms of digital growth, but is also inextricably linked to chaos,” the newspaper said.

Analysts said that the weak performance also reflected how Chinese consumers have increasingly become weary and wary of the day’s promotions and the quality of service.

Shoppers have also become more cautious about spending due to new COVID-19 outbreaks and supply disruptions that have affected sales and contributed to China’s economy lackluster performance as the country posted its slowest growth in a year last quarter.

“The magic of Double 11 is fading,” said Sharry Wu, Greater China consulting business transformation leader at consulting firm Ernst & Young Global Ltd, referring to the event’s original date. “Brands have to understand after years of practice, Singles’ Day is not their guaranteed sales booster.”

The event has historically been headlined by eye-catching bargains and livestreaming promotions. It is also a big sales boost for companies such as Apple Inc and L’Oreal SA, which each posted sales of more than 100 million yuan (US$15.7 million) over the 11-day event this year.

Alibaba’s dominance of the e-commerce market is also being chipped away at by rivals such as JD.com Inc (京東) and Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多), which have aggressively competed for new shoppers in China’s lower-tier cities.

JD.com, which holds its own 11-day Singles’ Day shopping event, recorded 349.1 billion yuan in sales, up 28.6 percent from the previous year.

Over the past year, regulators have accused Alibaba and its e-commerce rivals of treating their customers poorly by spamming them with promotions, unfairly restricting their choices and allowing merchants to fake discounts, punishing them with fines in some cases.

Under such a specter of regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba toned down the marketing hype this year, doing away with a rolling tally tracking transactions that had taken center stage in previous years and saying that it was focused on sustainability.

Still, Alibaba said a record 290,000 brands and 900 million consumers participated this year, and 78 businesses saw GMV grow more than 10-fold compared with last year to more than 100 million yuan.