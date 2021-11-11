COVID-19: China factory inflation hits new high

PRICING PRESSURE: The producer price index jumped 13.5% last month to a 26-year high, while the consumer price index climbed 1.5% after fours months of decline

China’s factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high last month, while fresh COVID-19 outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices up more than forecast, official figures showed yesterday.

The producer price index (PPI) has been rising for four straight months, putting pressure on authorities to stop costs from running out of control, just as officials battle to kick-start a recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy.

The reopening from lockdowns around the world has ramped up energy demand just as stockpiles are low, with supply struggles made worse by China’s drive to meet environmental targets.

The PPI, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, jumped a bigger-than-expected 13.5 percent year-on-year last month, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.

“The rise in PPI expanded due to the combination of imported global factors and the tight supply of major domestic energy and raw materials,” bureau senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said.

These include a sharp increase in domestic coal prices, rising oil and gas prices globally, and supply chain disruptions, IHS Markit’s Asia-Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said.

Another recent factor was a sharp uptick in shipping costs around the world “due to the strong rebound in trade flows” between China, the US and Europe, he added.

“The surge of PPI inflation is especially negative for investment demand, as developers and local governments are financially stretched this year due to the unprecedented property curbs,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.

Factory prices have also been pushing up export costs and “impairing Chinese exporters’ competitiveness,” although the PPI might have now peaked as Beijing moved to contain coal prices.

Dong said that 36 out of 40 industrial sectors surveyed saw price increases, including spikes in coal mining and oil and natural gas extraction.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, picked up 1.5 percent last month after four months of decline.

Vegetable costs surged almost 16 percent owing to poor weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and rising transportation costs, Dong said.

“Due to the rise of food prices thanks to both panic buying, bad weather and some pass through from higher energy prices, we expect CPI inflation to rise further,” Lu said.