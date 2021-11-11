China’s factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high last month, while fresh COVID-19 outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices up more than forecast, official figures showed yesterday.
The producer price index (PPI) has been rising for four straight months, putting pressure on authorities to stop costs from running out of control, just as officials battle to kick-start a recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy.
The reopening from lockdowns around the world has ramped up energy demand just as stockpiles are low, with supply struggles made worse by China’s drive to meet environmental targets.
The PPI, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, jumped a bigger-than-expected 13.5 percent year-on-year last month, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.
“The rise in PPI expanded due to the combination of imported global factors and the tight supply of major domestic energy and raw materials,” bureau senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said.
These include a sharp increase in domestic coal prices, rising oil and gas prices globally, and supply chain disruptions, IHS Markit’s Asia-Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said.
Another recent factor was a sharp uptick in shipping costs around the world “due to the strong rebound in trade flows” between China, the US and Europe, he added.
“The surge of PPI inflation is especially negative for investment demand, as developers and local governments are financially stretched this year due to the unprecedented property curbs,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.
Factory prices have also been pushing up export costs and “impairing Chinese exporters’ competitiveness,” although the PPI might have now peaked as Beijing moved to contain coal prices.
Dong said that 36 out of 40 industrial sectors surveyed saw price increases, including spikes in coal mining and oil and natural gas extraction.
Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, picked up 1.5 percent last month after four months of decline.
Vegetable costs surged almost 16 percent owing to poor weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and rising transportation costs, Dong said.
“Due to the rise of food prices thanks to both panic buying, bad weather and some pass through from higher energy prices, we expect CPI inflation to rise further,” Lu said.
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a