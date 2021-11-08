Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as US$65 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).
It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation of more than US$53 billion at a price of US$62 per share.
The company now expects to sell 135 million shares in the range of US$72 to US$74 apiece to raise nearly US$10 billion at its trading debut tomorrow.
Photo: Reuters
The increased price band follows a successful investor roadshow this week, as Wall Street’s big IPO investors bet on Rivian to be the next big player in a sector dominated by Tesla Inc.
The IPO could make Rivian one of only three companies that have raised more than US$8 billion at their trading debut in the past decade, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Facebook Inc.
While the start-up has yet to sell any significant volume of its electric vans or trucks, a US$65 billion valuation for Rivian could make it more valuable than Fiat maker Stellantis NV and bring it closer to legacy automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.
Rivian has been investing heavily to ramp up production, including for its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck, which was launched in September, beating out competition from established rivals Tesla, General Motors and Ford.
As of the end of last month, Rivian had about 55,400 R1T and R1S preorders in the US and Canada.
The company said it had started deliveries of the R1T and recorded revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.
However, net loss for that period is estimated to increase due to higher production costs.
The electric vehicle market is booming, as consumers are more environment conscious and is seen as a symbol of luxury for many brands.
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles last quarter, suggesting strong demand in the sector.
Amazon has ordered 100,000 of Rivian’s electric delivery vans as part of the e-commerce giant’s broader effort to cut its carbon footprint.
However, Rivian might face competition from automakers in the consumer and commercial van markets.
Ford said it has more than 160,000 orders for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck and that an electric version of its Transit commercial van is “completely sold out.”
General Motors is also gearing up production of electric delivery vans, sports utility vehicles and pickup trucks.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are Rivian’s lead underwriters.
Rivian would list on the NASDAQ under the symbol “RIVN.”
The valuation includes shares that underwriters could exercise under the “greenshoe” option.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge