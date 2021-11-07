Jade traders in Myanmar are running from junta troops and dodging rebel attacks to sell dwindling volumes of the green gemstone, as the billion-dollar industry loses its shine months on from the coup.
The Southeast Asian country has been mired in chaos since the February putsch, with the military trying to crush widespread democracy protests and the economy in crisis.
Fighting around the Hpakant jade mine in northern Kachin State — the largest in the world — has squeezed digging already hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting supplies of one of the country’s most lucrative exports.
Photo: AFP
Myanmar is the world’s biggest source of jade, with the industry largely driven by insatiable demand for the translucent gem from neighboring China.
Most stones pass through the second city of Mandalay, home to the 23m high Kyauksein Pagoda, a Buddhist shrine built using thousands of kilograms of the precious stone.
Now the complex is quiet, with just a handful of worshippers praying at its gleaming turquoise and red dome.
“Business is not good at all,” said one jade trader, who spent months trying to sell his stones on Mandalay’s roadsides as the pandemic and unrest closed its main jade market.
“Sometimes, people panic when soldiers come patrolling, and they run... If one person runs, others start running. Then soldiers fire warning shots to control the situation,” the trader said.
‘LIVES IN DANGER’
Two days later the market reopened and authorities began collecting fees again — one of the many levied on the gem that finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between armed ethnic groups and the military.
It is “nearly impossible” to purchase Myanmar jade without providing money to the military and its allies, watchdog Global Witness says.
With widespread and often violent resistance against the generals — who regularly appear in public sporting rings set with high-quality jade — working with the stone has taken on a new danger.
“If you continue doing your trading business... We strongly warn that your lives are in danger,” read one notice posted by Generation Z Power, a local dissident group, days before the market reopened.
A bomb exploded near the market a week after the traders returned, and while there were no casualties, the same group promised to set off more if people continue trading there.
Despite the threats, the market is regaining some of its former bustle. Sitting at a small camp table examining a fist-sized rock with a flashlight, one man talks into a smartphone in Mandarin.
Beijing has shuttered its border with Myanmar because of the pandemic and sporadic fighting along the frontier, but demand is still huge — and Chinese buyers are using the unrest to drive a hard bargain.
“Because of COVID and the political situation, they are giving very low price, but we have no choice,” said a 62-year-old dealer who did not want to give his name.
FEAR OF NEXT BLAST
“We need them for the market. If they do not buy or if we do not sell, we have no place to rely on for this business,” he added.
“The price is going down,” said Myo Min Zaw, who also spent his months outside the market traipsing around hotels frequented by Chinese buyers in search of a sale. “A stone worth 10 lakh [US$550] only sells for around 5 lakh nowadays.”
Before the coup, 70 to 90 percent of all jade mined in Hpakant was smuggled to China without ever entering the formal system in Myanmar, says.
Since the putsch, and with fighting flaring around the mines, figures from the shadowy world are even harder to come by, said Hanna Hindstrom, senior campaigner for Myanmar at Global Witness.
“We’ve heard that prices in China have risen as demand is high and supply reduced,” she said — increasing competition between the rebel groups and military-aligned militia who stock the emporiums with high-quality jade.
For Thandar, who runs a small jade bead workshop across the river from Mandalay, selling her modest wares to local customers has just got more dangerous.
“We worry if we have to go to the market,” she said. “We all are afraid of when the blast will come... We cannot avoid going there because of our living.”
A second blast hit the market on Thursday, killing a police officer, local media reported, and sending traders fleeing.
The same day authorities announced that any shop in the complex that failed to reopen by Friday would be “temporarily seized.”
“We are stuck in the middle,” said Aung Aung, using a pseudonym. “The market said they will take the shops if owners do not open. [The Burmese] People’s Defence [Force has] asked us not to do business in the market.”
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
‘ANTI-GOOGLE LAW’: The move follows South Korea’s enactment of a law mandating app stores to open up their platforms to give users a choice of how to pay Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday said that it would add the option for developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store in South Korea to comply with the law. The South Korean National Assembly in late August approved a law, commonly referred to as the anti-Google law, that mandated that mobile app store operators open up their platforms to outside payment handlers and give users a choice of how to pay. At issue in the matter are the long-established platform fees that Google and close rival Apple Inc collect from every in-app payment — typically a 30 percent charge