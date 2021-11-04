The TAIEX yesterday closed higher, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious before the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve’s policymaking meeting later in the day, dealers said.
Large tech stocks continued to move in a narrow range while select old-economy stocks attracted rotational buying, giving some support to the broader market, they said.
“The Fed’s meeting was the most important factor in how regional markets, including Taipei, performed today,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) manager Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
“Although the market is widely anticipating that the Fed will announce it will scale back its asset purchases, investors still wanted to know how quickly that will happen and when the purchases will end, hoping for clues on when the Fed will raise interest rates,” Huang said.
The TAIEX yesterday closed up 56.19 points, or 0.33 percent, at 17,122.16. Turnover totaled NT$326.099 billion (US$11.71 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$3.89 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
As the TAIEX moved closer to the next level of technical resistance at 17,200 points, investors appeared reluctant to chase prices, limiting the day’s gains and resulting in little movement in tech heavyweights, Huang said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) closed unchanged at NT$592.
“Without a breakthrough by TSMC, it was no surprise that the TAIEX remained in consolidation mode,” Huang said.
“It had nothing to do with TSMC’s fundamentals. Investors simply worried that the prospect of higher interest rates would make large tech stocks less attractive,” he said.
Huang said the bright side was that rotational buying remained active, with some electronic component makers getting a boost due to their relatively low valuations.
Among them, capacitor and resistor supplier Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$158, and Yageo Corp (國巨), the world's third-largest multilayer ceramic capacitor maker, rose 3.05 percent to close at NT$19.95.
As for the old-economy sector, the transportation industry continued its technical rebound, gaining 5.13 percent.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) closed 6.67 percent higher at NT$112, and rivals Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) rose 6.52 percent and 6.9 percent to close at NT$171.5 and NT$108.5 respectively.
"Many investors still bet on shipping companies reporting good earnings for the third quarter due to an increase in freight rates," Huang said. "But I wouldn't suggest continuing to buy into these stocks, as their growth momentum has weakened."
Global investors are in for a treat. An extremely expensive game of one-upmanship is being played out in the semiconductor industry, where the winners will look like heroes and the rest might not even survive. All told, more than US$700 billion has been pledged over the next decade to expand production capacity for the chips that run smartphones, power data centers and one day will drive vehicles. Samsung Electronics Co is the latest to show its hand, reporting third-quarter numbers that put it on track to post record spending for this year and setting it up for even more next year. In
MIXED QUARTER: CEO Tim Cook said the company projects solid growth amid a demand shortfall, as Microsoft is poised to take Apple’s place as the world’s top-valued company Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc US$6 billion in sales during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and chief executive Tim Cook said that the impact is likely to be worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook on Thursday said that the quarter that ended on Sept. 25 had “larger than expected supply constraints” as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen “significant improvement” this month in those facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting “most of our products,” Cook said. “We’re doing everything we can do to
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan
GlobalFoundries Inc and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co raised almost US$2.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range. The company and Mubadala on Wednesday sold 55 million shares for US$47 each after marketing them for US$42 to US$47, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. At US$47 a share, GlobalFoundries has a market value of more than US$25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing is the third biggest on a US exchange this year, topped