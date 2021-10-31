Sterling dropped against a stronger US dollar on Friday, but recovered some of the previous session’s losses against the euro and posted a small weekly gain as market attention focused on the possibility of a Bank of England (BOE) rate hike next week.
The US dollar rose about 0.9 percent, jumping as government bonds rose and traders saw new inflation reports as challenging major central banks to pull back on asset purchases more quickly than planned.
The US dollar’s strength saw cable, which had been steady for much of Friday’s European session, drop to a two-week low.
The pound was down 0.8 percent on the day at US$1.36835 and down 0.5 percent for the week.
However, against the euro, the pound rose about 0.4 percent to ￡0.84405 per euro, up 0.3 percent weekly.
The pound had fallen against the euro in the previous session after the European Central Bank meeting kept investors expecting a rate hike next year and did not calm their fears about surging inflation, leading to a jump in eurozone bond yields and a stronger euro.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.014 to close at NT$27.820, up 0.3 percent for the week.
The pound’s moves this week have been driven by speculation over whether the Bank of England would hike rates at its meeting on Thursday, or whether concerns about the possible longer-term hit to economic growth stemming from supply chain disruptions and Brexit would cause the bank to hold back.
The UK threatened to open trade dispute proceedings against France if Paris imposes sanctions on London in a rapidly deteriorating stand-off over post-Brexit fishing rights.
Markets were pricing in a 62 percent chance of a hike at next week’s meeting, up from a 56 percent chance in the previous session, according to data from CME.
“Our suspicion is that the pound should find some support as we approach Thursday’s BOE meeting, and with a lot of positives in the price for the EUR, the 0.8500 resistance should hold for now,” ING FX strategists wrote in a note to clients.
SUPPLY ISSUES: The firm said that the models affected are Camry, Sienna, Prados, Yaris and Supra as it assesses prices for the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday announced that it has stopped accepting new orders for several Toyota models until early next month. The affected models are the Camry — including hybrid Camrys — Sienna, Prado, GR Yaris and Supra, Hotai said, adding that the measure was taken to give it time to adjust the prices of the imported vehicles amid a supply shortage. People should be able to order the affected models by early next month, when the new prices have been finalized, the company said. The suspension of new orders does not affect existing contracts
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)
ADVANCED LITHIUM BATTERIES: Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Nelson Chang said the new manufacturing plant is a step toward making the group a green energy firm A Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) subsidiary yesterday broke ground for an advanced lithium battery plant in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港) at the former site of the cement maker’s paper mill. Molie Quantum Energy Corp (三元能源科技) has planned to initially invest NT$12 billion (US$430.5 million) in the facility, which is to begin operations in 2023. The facility is to have enough annual output to supply the long-range batteries needed for 24,000 electric vehicles — or 1.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity. It would use nickel, cobalt and manganese to make “ternary” batteries, and use lithium to make the anode material of the batteries,