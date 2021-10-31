Sterling pushed down by US dollar; rises against euro

Reuters, LONDON





Sterling dropped against a stronger US dollar on Friday, but recovered some of the previous session’s losses against the euro and posted a small weekly gain as market attention focused on the possibility of a Bank of England (BOE) rate hike next week.

The US dollar rose about 0.9 percent, jumping as government bonds rose and traders saw new inflation reports as challenging major central banks to pull back on asset purchases more quickly than planned.

The US dollar’s strength saw cable, which had been steady for much of Friday’s European session, drop to a two-week low.

The pound was down 0.8 percent on the day at US$1.36835 and down 0.5 percent for the week.

However, against the euro, the pound rose about 0.4 percent to ￡0.84405 per euro, up 0.3 percent weekly.

The pound had fallen against the euro in the previous session after the European Central Bank meeting kept investors expecting a rate hike next year and did not calm their fears about surging inflation, leading to a jump in eurozone bond yields and a stronger euro.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.014 to close at NT$27.820, up 0.3 percent for the week.

The pound’s moves this week have been driven by speculation over whether the Bank of England would hike rates at its meeting on Thursday, or whether concerns about the possible longer-term hit to economic growth stemming from supply chain disruptions and Brexit would cause the bank to hold back.

The UK threatened to open trade dispute proceedings against France if Paris imposes sanctions on London in a rapidly deteriorating stand-off over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Markets were pricing in a 62 percent chance of a hike at next week’s meeting, up from a 56 percent chance in the previous session, according to data from CME.

“Our suspicion is that the pound should find some support as we approach Thursday’s BOE meeting, and with a lot of positives in the price for the EUR, the 0.8500 resistance should hold for now,” ING FX strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer