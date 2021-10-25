Indonesian EVs get boost from Gogoro, Hon Hai

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) are to help develop Indonesia’s electric vehicle (EV) sector following talks with Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Hon Hai said on Saturday.

Bahlil on Friday discussed EV and battery development during a joint meeting with Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) and Gogoro chief executive and founder Horace Luke (陸學森) in Taipei, Hon Hai said in a statement.

Gogoro is an established EV player thanks to its popular battery-swap scooters and aftermarket drivetrains. It reached an agreement with Hon Hai in June to develop a global battery-exchange system.

Hon Hai, which is an assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhone and is known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), has made a number of high-profile moves in the EV sector, including unveiling three EV prototypes last week.

The models were developed by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co (鴻華先進), a joint venture between Hon Hai and Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車).

As part of its efforts to penetrate the global EV market, Hon Hai has been pushing Foxtron’s MIH Open Platform Alliance for EV development.

Bahlil promised incentives to support EV development in Indonesia, Hon Hai said.

The minister had expressed high hopes that investment and the company’s strength in the sector could be used to upgrade Indonesia’s industrial capacity, it added.

Bahlil also conveyed a message from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who said that investment from the world’s largest contract electronics maker carried a lot of weight, Hon Hai said.