Travel e-commerce platform KKday yesterday launched a new Web site — KKday stores — as it aims to partner with local tour and accommodation providers to promote in-depth tour experiences across the nation.
The new platform is expected to feature offerings by up to 10,000 local partners, KKday said.
The partners would be able to launch their products on the platform, which would boost independent tourism, it said.
The platform would in the first phase target planners and providers of educational travel experiences, as well as outdoor activities, it said, adding that it set this focus because many people are concerned about the risk of contracting COVID-19 while traveling and health authorities continue to discourage social gatherings.
The recovery of domestic tourism reached 70 to 80 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in the first quarter, before a domestic outbreak in May required the imposition of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Travel activity is expected to regain momentum after locally transmitted infections dwindled and the government issued the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, analysts have said.
KKday said that the new platform would help businesses create packages, coordinate activities, integrate their offerings and conduct promotion campaigns.
The platform would also help them operate more efficiently, it added.
KKday stores is launched as in-depth travel — with people staying at a destination longer to appreciate it deeper — gains traction, KKday said, adding that it expects the platform to grow in the short term.
