TSMC fabs ‘unaffected’ by fire at Tainan facility

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan.

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected.

CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said.

Firefighters yesterday work to extinguish a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Taipei Times

The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration said in a statement.

The construction was suspended and about 200 workers were evacuated from the site, it said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The local fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, the park administration said.

The facility is scheduled to start operation in December, the administration said, without elaborating on whether the fire would affect the schedule.

The facility is to supply TSMC with about 10,000 tonnes of recycled water per day, it said.

Tainan is one of TSMC’s major manufacturing sites for advanced chips, using 5-nanometer technology, as well as 3-nanometer technology, to be introduced in the second half of next year.