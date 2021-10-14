The legislature’s Finance Committee yesterday approved an amendment that would provide tariff-free treatment for 234 products imported from three of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — Belize, Honduras and Paraguay.
The proposed amendment to the Customs Import Tariff Act (海關進口稅則), approved by the Executive Yuan in August, is to go to the legislative floor to be reviewed and voted on.
The bill would allow the import duty-free of 199 products from Belize, 25 products from Honduras and 10 products from Paraguay, to be instituted either on a designated date or over three years, the Ministry of Finance said in August.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
Most of the items to be made exempt from import duties are agricultural products, such as beef, pork, fruit and cashew nuts, the ministry said.
If enacted, the amendment would bring Taiwan’s tariff rules in line with a trade deal that Taiwan inked with Belize in September last year, the ministry said.
Taiwan and Belize signed an Economic Cooperation Agreement in September last year, but it has not yet been ratified by the legislature, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said.
The scrapping of tariffs on products imported from Honduras and Paraguay would also be beneficial because it would expand bilateral trade cooperation and help consolidate Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with the two Latin American allies, the ministry said in a statement.
The committee also approved amendments to the Customs Act (關稅法), including those intended to reinforce the monitoring of goods in transit by the Customs Administration, and the management of import and export warehouses.
While lawmakers also considered other amendments aimed at increasing penalties for breaches of the Customs Act by private companies, they were unable to reach a consensus.
Those proposals were set aside for cross-party negotiations, which do not have a time limit.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,