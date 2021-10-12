Bicycle maker Merida Industry Co Ltd (美利達) last week reported annual declines in shipments and revenue for last month, as it continued to face shortages of components and shipping containers.
Consolidated revenue last month dropped 24.04 percent year-on-year to NT$1.82 billion (US$64.89 million), while 78,801 units were shipped, a decline of 25.47 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.
“The supply of components is still very unstable,” Merida said.
Photo: CNA
In addition, “shipping space is limited and the container shortage remains. Thus far, we still have about 15,000 bikes waiting to be shipped,” it said.
The month had fewer working days and Merida is transitioning to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which also contributed to its reduced output and decline in sales, the company said.
Merida launched the new ERP system early last month, but the switching from the old system disrupted production, it said, adding that it expects production utilization to improve as the new ERP system is running more smoothly every day.
From January to last month, the company shipped 930,436 bicycles, up 12.49 percent from the same period of last year, while combined revenue over the nine-month period increased 12.87 percent year-on-year to NT$22.76 billion.
Merida’s revenue is expected to rise from NT$7.46 billion last quarter to NT$8.43 billion this quarter, as some shipments would be delayed from last quarter to this quarter, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday.
As end-market inventories in the US and Europe are less than one month amid sustained demand, and electric bike demand remains robust in those markets, Merida’s revenue for this year could reach NT$31.03 billion, up from NT$27.07 billion last year, Yuanta said.
Separately, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) on Friday reported that its revenue for last month rose 1.09 percent year-on-year to NT$6.52 billion.
That brought the company’s cumulative revenue in the first nine months to NT$61.9 billion — an annual increase of 17.83 percent.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,